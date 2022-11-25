Rock Falls fastener company TRAMEC Hill sold; workers to remain, new owner says

ROCK FALLS – TRAMEC Hill Fastener, in business in Rock Falls since 1957, now is owned by another Illinois manufacturer.

The company was acquired Oct. 1, Valley Fastener Group CEO Manny DeSantis said in a news release on VFG’s website, although it was not announced on its Facebook page until Nov. 4.

The cost of the sale was not revealed.

The 48,000-square-foot building at 1602 McNeil Road sold for $1 million, Whiteside County property records show.

“We are excited to confirm that all Hill employees will be an integral part of the Valley team going forward and will continue to operate out of their current location,” DeSantis said in the release.

VFG, founded in 1974, also has three manufacturing and distribution facilities, in Aurora, where the company is based, in Naperville and in Elyria, Ohio.

The number of TRAMEC Hill employees was not available by press time. DeSantis did not return a message left for him on Wednesday. The company, and TRAMEC Hill, were closed for the holiday.

Hill Fastener Corp. was founded 65 years ago as as a manufacturer of special screws for the builders hardware industry.

It now manufactures metal bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, washers, formed and threaded wire goods, and special industrial fasteners.

Owner Robert Hill, whose father started the company, sold it to Iola, Kansas-based TRAMEC, LLC in April 2011. The then-30 workers also remained on the job.