Hill Fastener sold; workers keeping their jobs

ROCK FALLS – Hill Fastener Corp. has been sold to Tramec LLC, and now is Tramec Hill Fastener, Tramec said in a news release.

Hill Fastener’s 30 employees will remain with Tramec. The sale price was not disclosed.

“I have had nearly 40 years of experience working here, and it always has been my business strategy that, at the right time, Hill Fastener would be turned over to a company like Tramec LLC,” owner Robert Hill said in the release.

“... our employees will be retained and the business will remain in the community where my father started it in 1957. I am very gratified by what has occurred for Hill Fastener and its employees.”

Hill Fastener, 1602 McNeil Road, www.hillfastener.com, was founded in 1957. It makes builders screws.

Tramec is an industrial fastener manufacturer based in Iola, Kan., and a subsidiary of Mundelein-based MacLean-Fogg Co.

MacLean-Fogg has 2,000 workers in more than 30 facilities worldwide, and annual sales of nearly $800 million.

Products include engineered fasteners, transmission components and suspension devices.