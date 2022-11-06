Whiteside County Board a contested race in two of three districts

Voters line up at the Whiteside County Courthouse in Sterling to vote in the 2016 general election. They'll get another chance to choose their leaders in Tuesday's midterm, where all 27 Whiteside County Board seats are up for election, although only the District 1 and 2 races are contested. In those contests, 27 candidates vying for 18 spots. District 3 has only nine candidates, so that race is predetermined. Or is it? (Alex T)