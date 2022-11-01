Give the gift of garbage: Sterling launches new utility-assistance program

STERLING – Just in time for the holidays, here’s a gift for the person who doesn’t have everything, and maybe could use a little help.

The city has created a new program that allows people to pay all or part of another person’s sewer and garbage bills, the two utilities that the city handles.

“Galena has done this in the past, and it was just a networking event where we were talking, and we just decided we would try it and see if our community would benefit from it,” City Clerk Teri Sathoff said.

“We wanted to launch it during the holidays, but you can make a payment any time during the year,” she said.

People can choose to help folks they know, or just donate to the cause and the city will help who it can.

The billing clerk keeps a list of families who are struggling to keep on top of their utility bill, who could use a boost, Sathoff said, and “we also think there are a lot of older people who could benefit from this.”

Donors can request a gift form that will be given to the recipient, along with the amount of the payment, or payments can be made anonymously

Donate in person at the office at 212 Third Ave., or over the phone with a debit or credit card.

“I’m excited to see how it pans out,” Sathoff said. “We do have a lot of families in need.”

Call 815-632-6630 or email tsathoff@sterling-il.gov to learn more.