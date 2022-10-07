Arrest made in Dixon predatory sex assault case

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department made an arrest Friday in a report on sexual abuse of a child. Police began their investigation on Thursday.

Police arrested Juan L. Lugo Jr., 60 in the 900 block of West Sixth Street at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Lee County Jail.

The suspect was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, said a news release by Police Chief Steven C. Howell Jr.

All charges are merely allegations and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Conviction of a Class X felony can result in a jail sentence of six to 30 years. Conviction of a Class 2 felony can result in a jail sentence of three to seven years.

Assisting in the investigation was the office of the Lee County State’s Attorney and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

Dixon Police Department has asked that if anyone recognizes the subject or has more information on this or other cases to call 815-288-4411 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-228-4488.