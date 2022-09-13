Whiteside health department offering bivalent vaccine boosters

ROCK FALLS – The Whiteside County Health Department is offering the updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses at its clinic at 1300 W. Second St.

Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and may be administered only after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for those 12 and older and can be administered two months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose.

The Moderna bivalent booster is approved for those 18 and older and also can be administered two months after the completion of the primary series or last booster dose.

Bivalent boosters have been formulated to provide better protection against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants. All eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to receive this updated booster dose when possible to help improve their protection, the department said in a news release.

Go to www.vaccines.gov/ or call the National COVID-19 vaccination assistance hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489) to find providers offering bivalent booster doses and schedule an appointment.

People also can schedule directly with the health department, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/530a9d8f-5238-4561-bc90-7857ddbee861/.

Go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html for information on CDC’s recommendations for staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.