Computer giveaway looks for more Rock Falls interest

ROCK FALLS — The not-for-profit group PCs for People and Whiteside Area Career Center are giving away desktop and laptop computers in October. But organizers are hoping for more interest from Rock Falls residents.

“For some reason Rock Falls does not seem to be signing up at the same rate Sterling is,” said Owen Harrell, IT director at the career center.

“We would love to see everybody who qualifies be there,” Harrell said.

The career center is at 1608 Fifth Ave, Sterling. The pickup times for the computers are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 or 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

In addition to the computer giveaway, there will be tents with organizations that offer services.

PCs for People and WACC teamed up in July and gave away 200 computers. The goal this time is to give away 300.

This particular giveaway is open to who meets the qualifications who lives within 50 miles of Sterling. Harrell said registrants from Lee County is numerically higher than those from Rock Falls.

To qualify, a household must meet an income requirement (such as below $35,000 per year for a family of four),and be enrolled in a government-based assistance program, such as SNAP, Medicaid or federal housing assistance.

Online registration available at https://ocsrefurbished.com/event/registration.

The computers will be loaded with a suite of Microsoft applications. Desktop applications are free; laptops usually require a small fee.

While personnel can take applications the day of the give-away, Harrell advises those interested to register in advance.

Harrell said he is willing to help anyone get registered and is available at 815-626-5810.