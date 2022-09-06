Coqui Comfort brings Puerto Rican twist to Sterling street food

STERLING – Over the past year, Selznick and Sue Garcia have been cooking up an idea on how best to serve the community. The Garcia’s had been taking and preparing food orders in their home and decided to expand their business by building a food truck.

Coqui Comfort specializes in Puerto Rican street food prepared by Sue Garcia. Customers can expect to find a twist on classic Puerto Rican dishes such as jibaritos, papa rellenos, and pernil.

“The rice is absolutely amazing. I’m from Mexico and was so excited when I saw the truck. I love having new food in the area,” Ana Salgado said.

Garcia has a strong passion for food and learned to cook while watching her mother. However, outside her mother’s kitchen, she often had to travel outside the area to find some of her favorite Puerto Rican meals. That is when the Garcia’s decided to bring a taste of Puerto Rico to Sterling.

“We’re working on a few things we are excited to introduce to the community. We love sharing this with everyone, and the community has really embraced it. We really appreciate the support,” Selznick Garcia said.

Currently, customers can find the food truck in Sterling’s Northland Mall parking lot three to four times per week. Check the Coqui Comfort Facebook page for days and times.

Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.