Winter is coming, so Sterling High School boiler work will continue during day

STERLING — Improvements to the high school boiler room will continue through the first two months of the school year, the Sterling Public Schools board of education was informed during its August regular meeting.

The work will take place during the school day.

It was one of several items related to buildings and grounds discussed during the meeting.

Daytime temps are pleasant now, but come late October, it could get chilly if the new ventilation and piping work is not completed, Superintendent Tad Everett said.

Loesher Heating and Air Conditioning is the site contractor. Everett said he was informed that while classes are in session, contractors will switch between stick to arc welding in an effort to reduce odor.

But Everett was preparing staff to expect an odor nevertheless.

“If someone burns a bag of popcorn in the basement, you’ll smell it upstairs,” he said, crafting an analogy.

Having the welders work during the school day will move up the timetable, Everett said. The plan is to be done by Oct. 1.

He added that the head of the project is an SHS grad, so there’s a lot of pride in completing on time.

Stadium issues

U.S. Cellular was scheduled to remove and replace a flag pole at the north end of the football stadium.

There also is a problem with birds getting into the training room and storeroom beneath the stadium. It is being addressed by the high school’s custodians.

Sterling Schools Foundation

As an informational item, Sterling Schools Foundation is remodeling its south lobby. The holdup is securing flooring materials through the supply chain.

The building is the property of the foundation, so Everett was sharing the information with the board even though it has no oversight on the project.

Ball field update

Board member Narcisco Puentes requested an update on improvements to ball diamonds.

Everett said the district has been in conversations with Byrne and Jones Construction, a national firm that specializes in sports fields, about design for baseball field improvements at Sterling Park District’s Gartner Baseball Complex. There is a memorandum of understanding with the park district on the project. There is a two-year plan to do improvements, including upgraded dugouts. “Softball and baseball JV fields need desperate attention,” Everett said.

Everett said he is excited about the potential improvements for softball. “That’s an upgrade on our campus,” he said. The district is looking at costs for a brick concession stand in the hopes of tying it in visually with the look of the football stadium and tennis courts.