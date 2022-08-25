The 44 businesses two of the money-laundering defendants are accused of targeting

DIXON – Gino W. Wuttke of Chatwsorth and Alyssa A. Slouka of Morris are accused of burglarizing or stealing from 44 businesses in 21 counties. (Burglary is committed when a person enters a building with the intent to steal; theft is stealing.)

Wuttke is charged with 41 counts of burglary, Slouka with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft from businesses (she and Wuttke both are charged with burglarizing one business, Softails in Ladd, on the same day).

All crimes occurred in 2021, investigators say.

Wuttke:

Lee County

Shamrock Pub, Dixon, Feb. 26

Carroll County

Shaw’s Marketplace, Lanark, Aug. 25

Ogle County

Oregon VFW, Aug. 25

T-Byrd Lanes, Rochelle, Sept. 19

Moose Knuckle Bar and Grill, Creston, Sept. 11

Bureau County

Softails Bar & Grill, Ladd, April 24

Red’s Bar & Grill, Sheffield, June 20

Oasis Bar, location unavailable, June 20

Jo Daviess County

Galena VFW, Aug. 7

Stephenson County

Loose Screw, German Valley, July 31

Ridott Corner’s Tap, Ridott, Aug. 1

Route 20 Bar & Grill, Freeport, Aug. 2

DeKalb County

Brown Pub, Hinkley, Feb. 20, 2021

La Salle County

Karma Bar, Wedron, July 10

Wedron Office, Ottawa, July 10

Boondock’s Food & Spirits, Seneca, July 25

Dockside Bar & Grill, Ottawa, Sept. 7

Kane County

Chuck’s Bar & Grill, Virgil, Feb. 26

Winner’s Circle, Maple Park, April 4

Pig Dog Pub, Montgomery, Aug. 26

Lake County

Rookies Bar, Ingleside, April 30

McHenry County

Stucky’s Bar & Grill, Johnsburg, Sept. 14

McLean County

Lake Road Inn, Hudson, June 21

Kick’s Bar & Grill, Towanda, June 21

Iroquois County

Home Plate Lounge, Onarga, May 5

Porky Barn Tavern, Watseka, May 30

Crazy Horse Saloon, Gilman, May 31

Mugshots, Ashkum, June 15

Boondocks, Gilman, June 15

Barnyard Tap, Martinton, July 3

Kankakee County

Head Up Here Bar, Kankakee, May 19

Mason County

Marie’s Place, location unavailable, May 27-28

Champaign County

The Public House, location unavailable, June 19

Pipa’s Pub, Champaign, July 23

Vermillion County

The Pump, Hoopeston, June 28

Cook County

Neighborhood Inn, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 14

Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 16

First Place Sports Bar & Grill, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 16

Bocce’s Bar & Grill, Matteson, Aug. 30

Bailey’s Restaurant and Bar, Tinley Park, Sept. 8

5th Quarter Tap, Homewood, Sept. 13

Slouka:

Lee County

Porky’s, Dixon, April 13

Gold Rush Amusements, no headquarters available, slot machine supplier, theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, April 13

Bureau County

Softails Bar & Grill, Ladd, April 24 (same day as Wuttke charge)

J&J Ventures of Effingham, slot machine supplier, theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000, April 24