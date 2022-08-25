The 44 businesses two of the money-laundering defendants are accused of targeting

DIXON – Gino W. Wuttke of Chatwsorth and Alyssa A. Slouka of Morris are accused of burglarizing or stealing from 44 businesses in 21 counties. (Burglary is committed when a person enters a building with the intent to steal; theft is stealing.)
Wuttke is charged with 41 counts of burglary, Slouka with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft from businesses (she and Wuttke both are charged with burglarizing one business, Softails in Ladd, on the same day).
All crimes occurred in 2021, investigators say.
Wuttke:
Lee County
Shamrock Pub, Dixon, Feb. 26
Carroll County
Shaw’s Marketplace, Lanark, Aug. 25
Ogle County
Oregon VFW, Aug. 25
T-Byrd Lanes, Rochelle, Sept. 19
Moose Knuckle Bar and Grill, Creston, Sept. 11
Bureau County
Softails Bar & Grill, Ladd, April 24
Red’s Bar & Grill, Sheffield, June 20
Oasis Bar, location unavailable, June 20
Jo Daviess County
Galena VFW, Aug. 7
Stephenson County
Loose Screw, German Valley, July 31
Ridott Corner’s Tap, Ridott, Aug. 1
Route 20 Bar & Grill, Freeport, Aug. 2
DeKalb County
Brown Pub, Hinkley, Feb. 20, 2021
La Salle County
Karma Bar, Wedron, July 10
Wedron Office, Ottawa, July 10
Boondock’s Food & Spirits, Seneca, July 25
Dockside Bar & Grill, Ottawa, Sept. 7
Kane County
Chuck’s Bar & Grill, Virgil, Feb. 26
Winner’s Circle, Maple Park, April 4
Pig Dog Pub, Montgomery, Aug. 26
Lake County
Rookies Bar, Ingleside, April 30
McHenry County
Stucky’s Bar & Grill, Johnsburg, Sept. 14
McLean County
Lake Road Inn, Hudson, June 21
Kick’s Bar & Grill, Towanda, June 21
Iroquois County
Home Plate Lounge, Onarga, May 5
Porky Barn Tavern, Watseka, May 30
Crazy Horse Saloon, Gilman, May 31
Mugshots, Ashkum, June 15
Boondocks, Gilman, June 15
Barnyard Tap, Martinton, July 3
Kankakee County
Head Up Here Bar, Kankakee, May 19
Mason County
Marie’s Place, location unavailable, May 27-28
Champaign County
The Public House, location unavailable, June 19
Pipa’s Pub, Champaign, July 23
Vermillion County
The Pump, Hoopeston, June 28
Cook County
Neighborhood Inn, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 14
Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 16
First Place Sports Bar & Grill, Hoffman Estates, Aug. 16
Bocce’s Bar & Grill, Matteson, Aug. 30
Bailey’s Restaurant and Bar, Tinley Park, Sept. 8
5th Quarter Tap, Homewood, Sept. 13
Slouka:
Lee County
Porky’s, Dixon, April 13
Gold Rush Amusements, no headquarters available, slot machine supplier, theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, April 13
Bureau County
Softails Bar & Grill, Ladd, April 24 (same day as Wuttke charge)
J&J Ventures of Effingham, slot machine supplier, theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000, April 24