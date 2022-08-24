Leydig thrift store in Dixon adds a few more hours for shopping, donating

DIXON – Although it’s not yet returning to its former three-days-a-week format, thrifty area shoppers and treasure hunters will be glad to learn that the Leydig Center, the Sauk Valley’s largest nonprofit thrift store, is adding a few hours.

The store at 1107 Eyelet Road, behind Borg Warner, will be open for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, two more shopping,hours than before, and from 8 a.m. to noon for taking donations.

It also still will be open the last Saturday of the month, same new hours.

Leydig, which used to be open seven hours a day on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, closed in early November 2020 because of COVID; it reopened April 1, 2021 on Thursdays only, and added the last Saturday of the month that June.

Run entirely by volunteers, it opened about 50 years ago. Before the pandemic, it had a corps of 80 to 100 workers, now it is operating with fewer than 50, which is why it is not back to its old schedule, organizers have said.

Leydig has raised well over $3 million for dozens of area nonprofit organizations over the years, more than 80 in all, including the Salvation Army, the PADS homeless shelters, area food banks and pantries, Dixon schools, and Kreider Services.

Organizations in need can contact the center, and its board will consider the request.

Leydig also has given away goods worth millions to people in need.

For more information on volunteering, stop on by, email leydigonline@gmail.com or call 815-284-7772.