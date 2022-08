College achievements for Sauk Valley-area college students

Here is a list of college students from the Sauk Valley area who achieved academic recognition.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Spring commencement

Dixon – Gretchen Bushman, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders

Western Illinois University

Summer dean’s list

Erie – Bailey C. Youngberg

Morrison – Terrie Carroll

Forreston – Gavin M. Fuchs

Shannon – Kaylee N. Hammer

Bradley University

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Award in Environmental Science

West Brooklyn – Pamela Taylor

Undergraduate Summer Research and Artistry Award

West Brooklyn – Pamela Taylor

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Cohort selections

Dixon – Laynie Berkey

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Spring graduates

Byron – Eryn Murphy, Bachelor of Science, health promotion, magna cum laude

Erie – Alexis Verkruysse, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, cum laude

Morrison – Kaleb Banks, Bachelor of Science, wildlife ecology and management, cum laude

Morningside University

May and summer graduates

Erie – Shannon Fry, Master of Science in Nursing

Concordia University Wisconsin

Spring honors

Forreston – Sierra Reining

Mount Carroll – Natalie Limesand

Illinois Wesleyan University

Spring dean’s list

Dixon – Kate Bonnell

Oregon – Jadyn Bothe

Polo – Cole Faivre, Valeria Viteri-Pflucker

Morrison – Cassie Osborn

Western Illinois University

Summer graduates

Byron – Nolan J. Bielskis, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration

Forreston – Gavin M. Fuchs, Bachelor of Science, exercise science

Rock Falls – Kristen Lynn Shumard, Master of Science in Education, educational leadership

Sterling – Emily A. Heitman, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration; Keonna C. Lauts, Bachelor of Business, management