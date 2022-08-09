Police investigating shooting this morning in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – One man was seriously injured and one man is being “detained” in a shooting around 10:13 this morning, Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release.
The shooting was in a home in the 900 block of West Fifth Street, where a gun also was recovered, the release said.
The shooting victim was taken to CGH Medical Center.
An investigation is under way. More information will be released later today, the release said.
Sterling police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and State Police are assisting.