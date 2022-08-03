Whiteside County Health Dept. says monkeypox vaccine not yet available

ROCK FALLS — The vaccine used to prevent infection against the monkeypox virus is not yet available, Whiteside County Health Department said in a news release on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved vaccine JYNNEOS, which is also known as Imvamune or Imvanex, is in limited supply. Priority for distribution has been given to areas where cases of monkeypox virus have been identified.

The department said that individuals who develop a new or unusual rash or who have unexplained skin lesions, should contact their primary healthcare provider. These rashes, bumps or bruises have the appearance of syphilis or herpes. The virus is from the same disease family as cowpox and smallpox.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, symptoms that occur one to three days before the rash develops include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The IDPH said in this current outbreak Illinois has 547 probable and confirmed cases of the virus.

To reduce risk of contracting monkeypox, people are advised to avoid skin-to-skin contact with anyone with a rash. They should not touch the rash or scabs, kiss, hug, cuddle or engage in sex with a person with those symptoms.

To avoid infection, persons should avoid contact with objects — such as dining utensils, cups, bedding, towels or clothing — used by someone with a monkeypox symptoms.

People who believe they have been exposed should wash their hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer, especially before eating or using bathroom facilities.

The health department reminds residents that while some categories of individuals may be an increased risk of exposure, anyone can contract or transmit the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox is a rare disease, first discovered in monkeys in 1958. The first known human case was identified in 1970, the IDPH says.

