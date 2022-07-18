Buggy struck by car; two occupants from rural Fulton hospitalized

MORRISON – Two people were flown to an Iowa City, Iowa hospital after a vehicle collided with their buggy at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.
The conditions of Mary W. Lewis, 65, and Lewis E. Weaver, 74, both of rural Fulton, were not available.
The Weavers were southbound on Millard, exiting the intersection when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a release.
They were thrown from the buggy, taken to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton then flown to Iowa City, the release said.
No information on their relationship or whether anyone was ticketed was provided.