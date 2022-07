Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County, filed July 4-8

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Samantha Bushman to Jamie L. and Heather E. Rieger, 1002 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Sandra P. Dziedzic to Jose I. Boites, also Boites Espinoza, 212 Stanley Court, Rock Falls, $12,000.

⋅ Judy C. Powell to Joseph A. Rivera, 1511 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $47,500.

⋅ Randall L. Betts and Susan K. Boelkins to Kristofer Graham and Russell Sutcliffe, 509 N. Base St., Morrison, $42,000.

⋅ Bruce and Sara Colmark to Timothy and Morgan Jacobs, 1504 E. 40th St., Sterling, $325,000.

⋅ Tristan Ries to Michael C. and Sandra L. Dennis, 619 16th Ave., Sterling, $60,000.

⋅ Kristin M. Widolff, also Compton, and Drew Widolff to Treaven Barron and Chelsea Harper, 18420 Habben Road, Sterling, $243,000.

⋅ Patrick Heneghan to Michael Bushaw, 606 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $48,000.

⋅ Micki L. and Michael A. Dettman to Juventino R. and Rosario M. Trujillo, 911 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $1,500.

⋅ Gordon Bennett to Matthew and Sarah Ballard, 601 W. Commercial St., Lyndon, $135,000.

⋅ Daniel C. and Jessica G. Nance to Edward L. and Melinda Stage, 27660 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $275,000.

⋅ Edward M. and Janice P. Mulvaney to Greg and Rachelle Brown, 1405 Lancaster Drive, Rock Falls, $246,500.

⋅ Gregory W. and Rachelle L. Brown to Nathan D. Olson and Sydney M. Arickx, 10480 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $139,500.

⋅ Anthony J. Avila to Greater Sterling Development Corp., 905 First Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Jessie L. McWilliams to Keli Ilg, 403 S. Bluff St., Albany, $164,500.

⋅ Cory and Lynn M. Crowe and Colette M. Schmitt to Shelby Melton, 703 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $80,000.

⋅ Brian L. Olson to Terry R. and Kathy A. Kimmel Walker, 1100 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, $172,000.

⋅ James E. Lathrop Jr. to Danial R. Smith, one parcel on South Freemont Street, Tampico, $15,000.

⋅ Robin D. Reul to Jacob T. and Bailey J. Hernandez, 1819 Second Ave., Sterling, $175,000.

⋅ Kristopher J. Koehler to John Schrauth and Shelly Sonen, two parcels in Winn Road, Sterling, $21,500.

⋅ Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Brad Garczynski and Annamaria Lewis, 1508 Third Ave., Sterling, $64,500.

⋅ Amanda L. Downes to Christopher A. and Matthew Robert Dillon Moeller, 309 W. Eighth St., $73,000.

⋅ Cynthia M. and Brian E. Mead to Michael Riojas, 703 15th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

⋅ Alaina D. Harty to Cathleen A. Noble, 401 W. Third Ave., Lyndon, $65,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Douglas E. Furr to Gary L. Schreiner, 288 Ave. E, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Sterling Land & Cattle Inc. to Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, two farmland parcels in Genesee Township, $0.

⋅ Harlan J. and Lorna L. Houzenga to Ronald J. Houzenga, four farmland parcels in Union Grove Township, $0.

Trustees’ deeds

⋅ Al and Sandra Segneri Family Trust, Sandra S. Segneri, trustee, to Ryan Gould and Kelsie Vaile, 2310 Meadows Drive, Sterling, $262,500.

⋅ Phyllis N. Powers to Tammy L. Williams, 1105 E. 20th St., Sterling, $120,000.

⋅ Prescott Family Trust, Peter G. Prescott, trustee, to Jeremy Allen Mulnix, 908 Leroy Ave., Rock Falls, $99,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Rosemary Appenheimer to Gabriel and Elizabeth M. Rubio, 1207 Goral Court, Dixon, $155,000.

⋅ Raquel Ortiz to Eliezer Gonzalez and Susana Charles, block 17, lot 35, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

⋅ Iris Desandre to Nora L. Bueno Alvarez, block 3, lots 242-243, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

⋅ Ann M. Talavera to Matthew Brian Vaughn, block 11, lot 290, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $58,000.

⋅ Anastacio, Karen, and Thomas N. Gamino and Mary Lou Rebmann to Anthony R. and Laura M. Burns, block 22, lot 138, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Christian Rodriguez to Tania Yesica Valle Navarro, block 7, lot 22, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,750.

⋅ Diane and Zbigniew Laguna to Jorge Escutia and Zayury Mejia, block 27, lot 130, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,750.

⋅ Jessica Ojeda and Marcos Sosa to Kenneth Eugene and Margaret Diebert, block 29, lot 154, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

⋅ Sandra K. Mangen, also Lukasik, to Hugo Cardenas, block 24, lot 188, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Anna M. Hernandez to Crystal Williams, block 19, lot 57, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Mary Louise Dibenedetto to Joel A. Williams, block 21, lots 55-56, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $36,000.

⋅ Brian E. Klassens to John M. and Carmen Stewart, block 22, lot 72, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

⋅ Maureen Driscoll to James P. and Barbara A. West, block 3, lots 109-110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,500.

⋅ Anthony L. Gomez to Margareta Vazquez, block 14, lot 30, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Mark Daniel and Janelle Lynette Leffelman to Jason P. and Terri A. Leffelman, two parcels in May Township, $1,238,050.

⋅ St. Marys Cement US LLC to Warren Gridley and Kandie Sue Manning, 2165 White Oak Lane, Dixon, $170,000.

⋅ Cynthia and Richard Schultz to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 315 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Charlotte Tobin, also Tobin Myers, to Jo Ann Winter, block 5, lot 181, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Charlotte Tobin, also Tobin Myers, to Jacob Lee McGovern, block 5, lot 183, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Antonio Rodriguez Jr. to Exiquio Camacho, block 9, lot 187, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees’ deed

⋅ Trust No. 101, John F. Hill, trustee, to Craig A. Buhrow Trust, Craig A. and Marjorie E. Buhrow, co-trustees, 2324 Reynolds Road, Ashton, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Ronald E. Horn and Donelle H. Ward to Rooney’s-DWH LLC, 119 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Lee County sheriff and Michael Fuller, Jennifer Willis, Jeannie Grenemeier, Pamela Koziel, Nathan and Alicia McAtee, Michael, Susan, Linda, William Jr. and William Van Duzen Sr. to Champaign Investments LLC, 235 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Stanwich Mortgage Loan transfer, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, to David Pelayo, 930 N. Main St., Rochelle, $65,000.

⋅ Carl B. and Virginia Alden to Dale L. and Sherry R. Echelbarger, 8449 N. Meadowlark Lane, Davis Junction, $171,000.

⋅ Malachi G. and Chelsi S. Messenger to Garrett R. Rude and Olivia M. Bouback, 9618 W. Fairmont Road, Polo, $280,500.

⋅ The late Irene E. Peterson by heirs to Adam M. and Amanda M. Becker, 308 W. Oregon St., Polo, $120,000.

⋅ Jeffrey A. and Debra H. Hennessee to Tamara L. Martin, 2787 state Route 2, Oregon, $150,000.

⋅ Arlyn and Celia Zimmerman to Martin Acevedo Ramos, 506 S. First Ave., Forreston, $25,500.

⋅ Kerns Property Management LLC to Larry G. and Kayla M. Harris, 401 W. North St., Creston, $157,000.

⋅ Brain and Anne Marie Green. also Eggleston, to Mitchell and Kimberly Arellano, 609 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, $254,000.

⋅ Christine J. Chodoronek to Caitlin J. Trainor, 1573 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $250,000.

⋅ John C. and James R. Kyle to Justin C. Banach, 933 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Brittany Ellis to Tara M. Hendren, 603 S. First St., Rochelle, $109,500.

⋅ Creston Commons LLC to Alejandro and Catalina Paramo, one parcel in Dement Township, $18,000.

⋅ Anthony Tuttle to Jeffrey A. and Pamela J. Berg, 114 Sunnyhill Drive, Davis Junction, $225,000.

⋅ Douglas E. and Dawn M. Knapp to Jessica Kibodeaux, 601 N. Division Ave., Polo, $91,900.

⋅ Timothy J. and Rose M. Jones to Michael L. and Megan B. Moseley, 639 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $336,000.

⋅ Seven Group LLC-Birdsall to Progressive Park Rochelle LLC, four parcels in Flagg Township, $817,740.

⋅ Kyle W., Steven J., Jennifer E. and Amy K. Sheaffer to Kyle W. and Amy K. Sheaffer, 6465 S. Freeport Road and one parcel in Woosung, $387,860.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Stanley Weber to Jesse M. Powell and Rick L. Grobe, 506 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Trustees’ deeds

⋅ Marvin K. Eyster Living Trust, Charleen Boudreau, trustee, to Garnett Living Trust, Bradford C. Garnett, trustee, one parcel in White Rock Township, $465,000.

⋅ Bennett Family Trust 111, Joy K. Wirth and Carla L. Miller, trustees, to Lawrence and Mary Jo Winn, 307 W. Fourth St., Leaf River, $159,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office