Chaplin Creek Village celebrates 20th annual Independence Day event

FRANKLIN GROVE – About 70 people gathered for the 20th annual Independence Day celebration at Chaplin Creek Village.

Attendees filled the grounds of the historic village on the outskirts of Franklin Grove on Monday, and heard local historian Tom Wadsworth portray Thomas Jefferson and read the Declaration of Independence.

Boy Scout Troop No. 85 of Dixon served as color guard for the presentation of the flags, and Steve Robery played patriotic songs on his guitar. Bradford Victor-Adams Mutual Insurance of Franklin Grove provided refreshments.

“People of all ages stayed to enjoy the refreshments and one another’s company, and it was great to see community coming together to recognize the importance of our founding fathers and their role in the freedoms we still enjoy today,” event organizer Kelly Reagan said.

The celebration originally was started by Max Baumgartner.

Chaplin Creek Village is a full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the mid-19th century. Several historically significant buildings and artifacts have been relocated from the surrounding area. It’s home of the Franklin Grove Area Historical Society, the Chaplin Creek Drafters, the Chaplin Creek Muzzleloaders and the Illinois Atlatl Association.

Chaplin Creek Village is always seeking volunteers, Reagan said. Those interested can call 815-456-2382 or find the village on Facebook.