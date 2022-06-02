Scholarship available for Dixon Sister Cities trip to Germany

DIXON - The Dixon Sister Cities Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to an area student to travel to Germany in the fall.

The scholarship is open to students 14 to 18 for the organization’s trip to Herzberg, Germany, Sept. 15 to 24.

Interested students need to complete an application and submit a 500-word essay introducing themself, explaining their reasons for making the trip, personal goals and “why it is important to create and strengthen relationships with other countries.”

The essay is due June 22.

Find the Dixon Sister Cities Association on Facebook for information.



