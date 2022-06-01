Business update: Farewell to Rock Falls electronics repair store

Snowtronics has closed its doors to the public after nearly four decades of service. The electronics repair and sales center were located at 106 West Second Street in Rock Falls.
Owners Grant and Denise Snow made the difficult decision after they said a nearly 150% tax increase was assessed to the property shortly after Covid. The Snows fought the increase in court but recently lost their appeal.
“It’s just not right. The community is losing one of its oldest mom-and-pop businesses. They expect us to make the difference by charging our customers more, and I can’t do that,” said Grant Snow.
A heartfelt goodbye from Denise Snow can be heard on the store’s voicemail, thanking the community for the opportunity to serve and the many cherished friendships made during the store’s lifetime.
Grant Snow was a former Marine corporal and ground radio repairman. He started the business with his wife after seeing a need for his repair skills in the community.
The Snows do not count themselves out, and plans for a mobile electronic repair service are currently in development. Those who still have current repair needs should call 815-626-6758.
