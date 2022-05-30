Property transfers for Whiteside. Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 13-20

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Andrew J. Zajicek to Jessica L. Sheppard, 1110 11th Ave., Fulton, $152,500.

⋅ Kyle and Nathan McLucky to Cody and Katie Altensey, 819 14th St., Fulton, $125,000.

⋅ Jody M. and Maggie A. Yound to John Karr, 1611 Wike Drive, Rock Falls, $62,500.

⋅ Sherry D. Marshall Estate and Martin, Joseph and Steven A. Wilkinson to Cody and Nicol Dornes, 612 Fourth St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Austin and John W. Ryan and Nile A. and Rebecca D. Baker, 28729 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $142,000.

⋅ Kenneth W. Kophamer to Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $433,500.

⋅ Rita Haan Estate and Eric M. Geesey, Tanya Drezek and Heather Koppien to Andrew McKenna, 22340 Blue Goose Road, Chadwick, $45,500.

⋅ Traci Anne Wolf and Merle K., Philip Kent and Michael Edward Gaulrapp to Barbara A. Clark, 1408 Lancaster Drive, Rock Falls, $169,000.

⋅ Ashley M. Jones, formerly Reed, to Daniella M. Chino, 1229 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $70,000.

⋅ Donald O. Beane Trust, Terri L. Staelens, trustee, to Scot O. Atwell, 2101 12th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Brian and Elizabeth Tribley to Robert David Bonnell, 311 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $110,000.

⋅ Megan K. and Michael S. Surma to Susan E. Russell, 711 Lawrence Lane, Prophetstown, $160,000.

⋅ Thomas W. and Ann B. Turner to Megan Kathleen and Michael Steven Surma, 2909 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $230,000.

⋅ Aimee G. Kendell to Steel River Holdings LLC, Series C, 605 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $112,000.

⋅ Bruce E. Aude to Christopher M. and Sherrie K. Grant, one parcel on Waller Road, Fulton, $52,000.

⋅ Cory J. and Amanda J. Kramer to Nicholas A. Determann, 920 15th Ave., Fulton, $104,000.

⋅ Michael O. and Marilyn A. Frazier to Mike P. Davis, 1310 First Ave., Sterling, $160,000.

⋅ Debra Brown to Shelley Stacy Dann and Dustin Watts, 1225 14th Ave., Fulton, $48,000.

⋅ Joshua and Rebecca L. Vos to John R. and Colleen R. Rillie, 203 E. Wall St., Morrison, $140,000.

⋅ Lois L. Shaw to Robert E. and Kimberly R.L. Belonga, 1315 10th St., Fulton, $85,000.

⋅ Neill E. Hill to Danny L. and Karen M. Buck, one parcel on Spring Hill Road, Prophetstown, $4,500.

⋅ Daniel C. and Jessica G. Nance to John and Billie Houston, 1205 W. 16th St., Rock Falls, $54,000.

⋅ Damien and Megan Rice to Cesar and Julia K. Guerrero, 3313 E. 19th St., Sterling, $220,000.

⋅ Frank E. Tugwell Jr. to Thomas E. and Suzanne M. Nestor, 1414 W. 21st St., Sterling, $165,000.

⋅ Thomas E. and Suzanne M. Nestor to Eric C. and Danielle S. Baker, 3601 15th Ave., Sterling, $235,000.

⋅ Nicolas A. Velasquez to Greater Sterling Development Corp., two homes, 901 and 903 First Ave., Sterling, $106,000.

⋅ Eric C. and Danielle Baker to Brandon P. and Karen A. Scudder, 202 17th Ave., Sterling, $137,000.

⋅ Leslie E. and Shirley J. Williams to John Lee Rimmer, 401 W. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $151,500.

⋅ Scott J. Putman to Sterling M. Thornton, 1202 E. Le Fevre Road, Sterling, $92,000.

⋅ Kate Hoffmiller to Jared and Shayann Strader, one parcel on Winn Road, Sterling, $9,000.

⋅ Matthew J. and Mary C. Sanderson to Tanner and Ashley Hall, 1005 Fifth Ave., Fulton, $313,000.

⋅ Janet L. Sierens to Kaylon J. Shannon, 802 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $42,000.

⋅ Chad McFadden to Joseph L. Kostman and Brittany C. McFadden, 1400 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

⋅ Aurdrey R. Stern to Paul and Colleen Dowding, 408 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Michelle R. Sharp to Gerald W. Sharp II, 27748 Fargo Road, Tampico, $0.

⋅ Randal and Melissa Wright to Melissa Wright and Joseph M. Tomman, 811 Middle Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ William H. and Sherie Leesman Family Trust to Joseph W. Leesman and Sara L. Anderson, 106 Galt Road, Galt, $36,000.

⋅ Verhulst Family Land Trust, Shirely L. McKinzey, trustee, to Kelly Wallingford, one parcel on Meadows Drive, Sterling, $17,500.

⋅ Robert L. Hanson Trust and Connie L. Hanson to Sheri A. Sasiela, farmland in Albany Township, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Patricia Ann Bright Estate to Beech Tree Investments Inc., 12984 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $190,000.

Deeds

⋅ Paul R. and Marsha L. Fritz to Robert L. and Terry S. Benters, 28599 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $2,500.

⋅ Ctl33 LLC to Scott A. Wolber, 1101 First Ave., Rock Falls, $100,000.

⋅ Whiteside County sheriff, Wayne A. and Peggy G. Squire, Cornerstone Credit Union, Midland Funding LLC, Portfolio Recovery Associates, Comenity Bank and Capital One Bank to JPMorgan Chase Bank, 218 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $50,000. \\

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ VRMTG Asset Trust, US Bank Trust National Association, trustee, to Kenneth and Heather Rhodes, 533 Devonshite St., Dixon, $90,000.

⋅ Linda J. and Timothy Swed to Mary and David Stumpenhorst, 232 Fourth St., Compton, $1,000.

⋅ Allen M. Lerette to James K. and Amanda Rae Coleman, 935 W. Carnahan Road, Brooklyn, $185,000.

⋅ Joanne and Joseph M. Galijatovic to Kathleen Anderson, 213 Wilson St., Paw Paw, $95,000.

⋅ Katherine A. Hagemann to William R. and Julie A. Tietjen, 402 Sherman Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

⋅ Holly A. Bruington, also Dinges, to Alanna K. Thomas, 609 First Ave., Dixon, $96,900.

⋅ Wilton W. and Elba E. Mestre to Maria Antonia Amaro, block 18, lot 17, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Jerry L. Gillette to Karen Elizabeth and Michael Lee McAdams, block 23, lot 175, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $21,500.

⋅ Shane Ts and Brigette A. Beckman to Dustin F. Vock and Jordan Black, 1206 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

⋅ Shane Ts and Brigette A. Beckman to Dustin F. Vock and Jordan Black, 1204 Fargo Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

⋅ Shane Ts and Brigette A. Beckman to Dustin F. Vock and Jordan Black, 1429 Lanewood Drive, Dixon, $75,000.

⋅ Shane Ts and Brigette A. Beckman to Dustin F. Vock and Jordan Black, 1309 Bonnie Ave., Dixon, $75,000.

⋅ Bradley J. and Pamela L. Kessel to David J. and Stephanie M. Delhotal, 1707 Shaw Road, Amboy, $170,000.

⋅ Gregory T. and Katie L. Noble to Nicholaus S. and Brittany N. Moore, 40 N. Davis St., Amboy, $10,000.

⋅ Wyoming Farms LLC to Tellus Demetra LLC, three farmland parcels in Wyoming Township, $5,313,997.

⋅ Wyoming Farms LLC to Tellus Demetra LLC, three farmland parcels in Wyoming Township, $2,647,710.

⋅ EP Alex LLC and EP Paul LLC to Fifty Fifty Investments LLC, 1380 N. Galena Ave., Dixon (County Market), $1.6 million.

⋅ John R. Vaughn to Hector and Cristy B. Garcia, 607 N. First St., Ashton, $102,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Inoc LLC to Hiro Holdings LLC, 204 Hubbard St., Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Alberta G. Devenny Trust, Alberta G. Devenny, trustee, to Santino Baratta, 1318 Ann Ave., Dixon, $95,000.

⋅ Juanita E. Myers Trust No. 2016, Thomas R. Myers, trustee, to Zachary E. Jones, 1910 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $75,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Carolyn M. Janatka to Nancy Maloney, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

⋅ Virginia Gapinski to Charles R. and Kathleen R. Pedersen, 418 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $161,900.

⋅ Edwin D. and Tina M. Bettner to Nature Conservancy, one parcel in Taylor Township, $640,000.

⋅ Jerry L. and B. Elizabeth Palmer to Eric B. Marks, 401 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $103,500.

⋅ Aaron Wells to Scott P. and Jodi L. Antoine, 5 E. First St., Mt. Morris, $82,900.

⋅ Christine E. Burandt to Brandon Allonby, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $245,000.

⋅ Juan L. Monoz and Yadira Silva to Marian J. Michaelis, 13733 and 13533 Canada Road, Polo, $144,000.

⋅ Gary and Judi Harold to Thomas and Patricia Deppen, 201 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $3,000.

⋅ Michael and Sue Ellen Bariether to Ryan Sully, 1094 N. Third St., Rochelle, $250,000.

⋅ Refugio and Juana Cabral to Amber May Denotto, 1047 N. Third St., Rochelle, $171,000.

⋅ Roger R. and Linda C. Runkle to Christopher T. and Michelle L. Hornung, 206 S. Commercial St., Forreston, $42,000.

⋅ Larry and Kayla Harris to Garrett B. Parks and Sarah Theresa O’Connor, 5064 S. Beck Road, Creston, $117,000.

⋅ Contry Homes Group LLC to Justin and Abigail Sick, 749 Oxford Drive, Byron, $267,784.

⋅ Mark Allen and Ann M. Kowalczyk to Carl F. and Lorelle A. Pickett, 7412 N. Oak Drive, Stillman Valley, $254,000.

⋅ Jason D. and Betty J. Dietrich to Dennis R. and Cary Jo Dietrich, 9939 E Scott Road, Davis Junction, $80,000.

⋅ SKS Properties LLC to Ramos Properties LLC, 117 E. Merchant St., Byron, $260,000.

⋅ Sean Adams Custom Carpentry Inc. to Carol L. Bivins Declaration Trust, Carol L. Bivins, trustee, 1609 Warrenton Court, Byron, $173,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Tricia Paulson to Colten Boomgarden, 15651 E. Oak Tree Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Mcbonds Cantwall Medluma LLC to G1 Farms LLC, six parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Jill A. Hall 2018 Declaration Trust, Jill A. Hall, trustee, to Glendenning Farm Service LLC, four parcels in Monroe Township and 18381 E. Lindenwood Road, Davis Junction, $3,450,780.

⋅ Palmer Family Protection Trust and Palmer Joint Trust, Janet S. Palmer, trustee, to Christopher S. Palmer, Tracy L. Roberts and Angela A. Tayon, 1752 E. Town Line Road, Byron, $0.

⋅ Trsbcb002, Stillman Banccorp, trustee, to Debbora K. Bulthaus Revocable Living Trust, Debbora K. Bulthaus, trustee, three parcels in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

⋅ Trsbcb002, Stillman Banccorp, trustee, to Randall W. Bulthaus Revocable Living Trust, Randall W. Bulthaus, trustee, four parcels in Pine Rock Township, Oregon, $0.

⋅ Castro Family Trust, Angelica C. and Julio Castro Jr., trustees, to Michael and Dorris Meurer, 6837 N. Holly Lane, Stillman Valley, $190,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ The late Shirley L. Jacobs by executors to Morgan L. Replogle, 3621 E. Brick Road, Oregon, $190,500.

⋅ Estate of Ronald E. Horn, Ronald E. Horn by executors, to James Edward Winkler and Michelle Tello, 592 S. Grandview Terrace, Oregon, $330,000.

Deed in Trust

⋅ N. Todd Wills to Diane L. Bayme Trust, Diane L. Bayme, trustee, one parcel in Monroe Township and three in Scott Township, Davis Junction, $0.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and Rick Pontnak to Benjamin D., Jewel D. and Nelson J. Weaver, 8627 W. Edgewood Road, Dixon, $25,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office