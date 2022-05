Light fixture repairs and deck patching will be done Thursday on the U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River bridge in western Whiteside County, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. the westbound lane, then shift to the eastbound lane. Flaggers will direct traffic during the project, which will be done around 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the work area and use of alternate routes, the release said.