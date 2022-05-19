May 19, 2022
News

Police looking for person who smashed windows at former Rock Falls bar

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Rock Falls police are looking for the person caught on surveillance video smashing the large windows of the former Dead Tree Tavern, on the corner of First Avenue and West Second Street. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS – Police are looking for the person caught on surveillance video smashing nearly every large window of the former Dead Tree Tavern, on the corner of First Avenue and West Second Street.

A vandal broke out nearly every window in the former Dead Tree Tavern, which is part of the Touch of Thai 2 building in downtown Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The vandalism was discovered about 5 a.m., when an officer on patrol spotted several broken windows on the building at 102 W. Second St., Rock Falls police said in a news release.

The video shows someone using an object to strike the windows around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-622-1140, or the anonymous tip line, Whiteside County Crimestoppers, at 815-625-7867. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The damage was done around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police are looking for the person caught on video using an object to smash or damage nearly every window. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

