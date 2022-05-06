May 06, 2022
Rock Falls Thespian Troupe 3439 inducts Frank Harts into its Hall of Fame.

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Franks Harts hugs Kelly Schaefer, RFHS thespian troupe 3439 advisor, during a special recognition for the actor during the school’s awards and honors assembly Thursday, May 5, 2022. The school has started a thespian Hall of Fame with Harts being the first inductee.

ROCK FALLS — Actor Frank Harts became the first inductee into Thespian Troupe 3439′s Hall of Fame, returning to Rock Falls High School on Thursday to accept the honor.

Franks appeared during the school’s daytime honors assembly at Tabor Gym. He accepted a commemorative frame from the troupe’s adviser, Kelly Schaefer. He also posed for pictures with the troupe’s current members. He also gave an acceptance speech that commentators on Facebook said was inspirational.

Harts, 42, now of New York, New York, graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1998, then from The Juilliard School in 2002.

He got his first big break in 2004, when he was cast in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of “A Raisin In The Sun,” opposite rapper Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Phylicia Rashad of “The Cosby Show” fame.

He has had recurring roles in “Leftovers,” “Billions,” “The Path,” and “Prodigal Son.” He has also appeared on “Law and Order,” “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Wiggles,” to name a few.

His credits also include appearances on several popular television shows, as well as a few movies and independent films, and numerous Broadway and off-Broadway shows.

Harts is the nephew of former Sterling Township Supervisor Ted Harts of Sterling and son of Shirley Vasquez, the township’s former director for youth.

He is married to Shelley Thomas-Harts, a stage actress and longtime background singer for Vanessa Williams.

Harts waves out to the student body Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Rock Falls High School.

Rock Falls High School 1998 graduate Frank Harts is introduced Thursday, May 5, 2022 during a ceremony at the high school. Harts is currently having great success staring on screen and stage having recently wrapped two seasons as a series regular on the hit show Prodigal Son for Fox/Warner Brothers Television.

Frank Harts is presented with his RFHS thespian club hall of fame frame Thursday, May 5, 2022.

