Sterling High School February Student of the Month: Sarah Navarro

Sarah Navarro, 18, of Sterling, is one of Sterling High School’s February Students of the Month. She is the daughter of Oscar and Tina Navarro, and has four siblings: Oscar, Christian, Joshua and Adriana.

Favorite class: Currently, my favorite class is speech because I enjoy sharing my views and opinions in a public, yet accepting space. I also love hearing what other people have to say about my views, and I love hearing their views as well. My favorite all-time class is environmental science, because I love learning about nature systems and sustainability.

Least-favorite class: Math, because I think math and numbers are very dull in comparison to classes like social studies and English.

Favorite teacher: Tyler Gaumer, because he’s always taught me to never give up, and he has such a fun personality.

If you could create any new class at your school, what would it be? It would be a class about sustainability, because creating a sustainable planet is more important than ever right now. Plus, a lot of people already care about the environment, but many just don’t know how. This class would explore the depths of why there is negative change to the environment and how to improve them.

School activities in which you participate: I am involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, president of Key Club, cross country, and track and field. Student Council is responsible for setting up homecoming, prom, fundraising for causes, and other school events. National Honor Society requires an amount of community service hours, and different projects are done throughout the year. Key Club also has many service projects, such as going to the PADS homeless shelter.

Do you have a job? I have two jobs. I work at the downtown theater in Sterling, and I also work at the Westwood Fitness Center. I like working at the theater because it’s a fairly simple job of being able to provide people concessions and cleaning up. I like Westwood because I’m able to work with kids, and I also get a free gym membership.

How would you describe your group of friends? Exciting, athletic, loyal, honest and hilarious people who are very fun to be around.

What will you do after high school? l I plan to major in environmental studies. After, I plan to go to law school to become an environmental lawyer. I am unsure of where I’m attending at the moment.

If you could change one thing about your school, what would it be? I’d like there to be more funding in cross country and track and field. I’m in both sports, so it’s always nice to have more money in the program.

What does it take to be a successful high school student? You have to work hard even when you might not want to. Stay invested/interested, and try incorporating the information you learn into your daily life. It is also important to stay motivated.

What do you do in your free time? I enjoy going to the gym, running, and painting/drawing.

What’s one thing in your life you can’t do without? I can’t do without running, because it’s something I’ve encompassed a lot of my life around. Running makes me happy and keeps me sane.

What kind of music are you listening to? I’m listening to pop music at the moment.

What scares you? Heights scare me, but they are also exciting.

If you could try any job for the day, what would it be? I’d choose to be the president for a day because I’d want to see all the stress that it entails, plus all of the secret information I’d have access to as well.

If you could go anywhere in the world for free, where would it be? I’d go to Israel, because of its religious significance and history.

What is your favorite childhood memory? Going to Arizona with my family to visit my sister.

What is the best way to cheer you up? Spending time and being genuine with me.

What is your life’s philosophy? Never give up, even when it’s hard.

Is there anything else you want people to know about you? I am very passionate about politics and the environment!

What is your favorite …

Number: 13

App: Snapchat

Food: Broccoli and cheddar soup from Arthur’s Garden Deli

Musical artist: Billie Eilish

Movie: “Divergent”

TV show: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Pro or college sports team: Chicago Bulls