Bustos pushes for teacher RETAIN act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, an East Moline Democrat, brought up the issue of teacher shortages during a House Appropriations Committee hearing in which Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was giving testimony.

“In rural communities across the country, teacher shortages impact the quality of education our children receive,” said Bustos, who represents the 17th Congressional district, which includes Whiteside County. “While the state of Illinois is working hard to address this, it’s vital that the federal government do its part to address the dire need for early childhood and K-12 teachers.”

Illinois schools have 4,100 unfilled positions, a survey from the Illinois State Board of Education shows.

Bustos then advocated passage of the Retaining Educators Takes Added Investment Now Act, legislation she introduced in July 2020. There has been no movement on the RETAIN act in the House. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

The RETAIN legislation would create refundable tax credit for teachers, paraprofessionals, mental health providers and others in Title I schools.

Head start educators and program directors and early-childhood programs funded through child care development block grants would also be eligible.

The proposal starts the tax credit at $5,800 annually and increases to $11,600 as these professionals become more experienced, thus giving them an incentive to stay in the field.