Gabriel Eilers, 12, picks up trash at Centennial Park in Rock Falls, Saturday, April 23, 2022 as part of an Earth Day clean up event organized by the Rock River Development Authority. The RRDA had over 50 volunteers hit the canal on Saturday, doing their part to clean up the waterway. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)