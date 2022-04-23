Photos: Dixon Park District pallet art

Local artists painted up some masterpieces for Dixon Park District’s Pallets in the Park. The colorful works are on display in Lowell Park’s Pinetum until May 31. The theme of the project was to create images appropriate for Earth Day, which was Friday.
Carol Camper and David Bingaman look over a pallet on display in Lowell Park’s Pinetum Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Dixon Park District distributed the pallets to local artists as a blank canvas to decorate in honor of Earth Day. The two were judging the almost 20 submissions for an award. The works will be on display at the park until May 31. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)