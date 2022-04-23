April 23, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Photos: Dixon Park District pallet art

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Carol Camper and David Bingaman look over a pallet on display in Lowell Park’s Pinetum on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Dixon Park District distributed the pallets to local artists as a blank canvas to decorate in honor of Earth Day. The two were judging the almost 20 submissions for an award. The works will be on display at the park until May 31. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Local artists painted up some masterpieces for Dixon Park District’s Pallets in the Park. The colorful works are on display in Lowell Park’s Pinetum until May 31. The theme of the project was to create images appropriate for Earth Day, which was Friday.

Carol Camper and David Bingaman look over a pallet on display in Lowell Park’s Pinetum Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Dixon Park District distributed the pallets to local artists as a blank canvas to decorate in honor of Earth Day. The two were judging the almost 20 submissions for an award. The works will be on display at the park until May 31. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

