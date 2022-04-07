Sterling getting Take 5 drive-thru oil change shop

STERLING – A Take 5 Oil Change is coming to the east end of town.

Construction has begun on a building for the drive-thru oil change business at 4204 E. Lincolnway, just east of the First Rockford shopping center, Amanda Schmidt, the city’s building and zoning supervisor, confirmed Tuesday.

Construction has begun on a building for Take 5 Oil Change at 4204 E. Lincolnway in Sterling. Take 5 has around 600 company-owned and franchised service centers throughout the United States and Canada, including shops in Peru, Moline, Sycamore and other Illinois cities.

Construction recently began on the building, but plans have been in the works for some time, as indicated by an ad for a full-time lube technician for the Sterling shop, posted Oct. 15 on ZipRecruiter, and on other online sites.

According to its website, www.take5oilchange.com, Take 5 is a quick-lube franchise under Driven Brands that offers an average 10-minute oil change service and four ancillary services – air filter and wiper blade changes, and transmission and radiator fluid replacements – that can be done while the customer stays in the vehicle.

It was established in 1984 and now is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Messages left with Take 5 and with First Rockford seeking more information Tuesday were not returned.