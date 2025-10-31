Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Halloween trick-or-treat hours in the Sauk Valley

Several home along North Dement in Dixon has picture worthy Halloween scenes, including this one showing skeletons at play.

Halloween has arrived, with area towns celebrating Oct. 31 with trick-or-treat hours. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

Halloween has arrived! Here is a list of trick-or-treat hours for Sauk Valley-area towns:

Dixon: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Ashton: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.

Sublette: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Morrison: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Erie: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Prophetstown: 4:40-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Polo: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Mt. Morris: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Forreston: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Oregon: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Rochelle: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

No matter which community streets you choose to stalk, law enforcement agencies are reminding children and their parents to follow these safety tips: accompany young children, wear bright or reflective costumes, use sidewalks and crosswalks instead of cutting across yards or alleys, check all candy before eating and drive carefully while watching for little ones crossing the streets.

SterlingDixonRock FallsHalloween
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois