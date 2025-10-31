Halloween trick-or-treat hours in the Sauk Valley

Halloween has arrived! Here is a list of trick-or-treat hours for Sauk Valley-area towns:

Dixon: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Ashton: 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.

Sublette: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Morrison: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Fulton: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Erie: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Prophetstown: 4:40-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Polo: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Mt. Morris: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Forreston: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Oregon: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Rochelle: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

No matter which community streets you choose to stalk, law enforcement agencies are reminding children and their parents to follow these safety tips: accompany young children, wear bright or reflective costumes, use sidewalks and crosswalks instead of cutting across yards or alleys, check all candy before eating and drive carefully while watching for little ones crossing the streets.