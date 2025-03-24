Prescription drug drop-off drive is April 12 in Sterling

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, will host a prescription drug drop-off event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 12.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St. in Sterling.

“In partnership with the Sterling Police Department and Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, join us for a prescription drop-off drive to make our community safer,” Fritts said. “I encourage all constituents to attend and utilize this opportunity to safely discard unwanted or expired medications.”

For safety reasons, participants should remain in their vehicles and follow the marked lanes when entering and exiting the parking lot.

Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries removed), and pet medications. Restricted items include liquids, syringes and needles.