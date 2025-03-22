Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for March 3-16, 2025

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development and United States Department Of Housing And Urban Development to Miguel Ortega, Roxana Avitia and Miguel Ortega Uribe, 526 Roxbury Road, Paw Paw, $390,000.

Thomas J. Hartnett III to Hickory Hill Estates LLC, 1003 Highland Ave., Dixon, $78,000.

Mary Ann Knoll, Rodney Knoll II and Mary Knoll Delgado to Janice Knoll Rustad, 1096 Harmon Road, Harmon, $0.

James D. Schlielein, co-trustee, Diana L. Westart, co-trustee, Donald L. Schielein Descendants Trust and Rosene Schielein Descendants Trust to D&R Schielein Solar LLC, 18-08-32-200-006, $0.

D. Thomas Canode and Robin M. Canode to Scott Burkitt and Linda Burkitt, one parcel in Palmyra Township: 16-07-01-300-019, $225,000.

Daniel A. Huene to Luis Carrillo, 248 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $24,000.

Quit Claim Deeds

Garett Meiners to Pamela Kelley, 1518 Old Mill Road, Dixon, $0.

Manuel Yanez and Carmen D. Yanez to Manuel Yanez and Brendan Yanez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in May Township: 13-21-12-202-003, $0.

Charlene R. Van Woz Arch to Charlene Van Woz Arch, trustee, and Van Woz Arch Family Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-155-013, $0.

Brian W. Stupec, Dina F. K. Stupec and Dina F. Stupec to Michelle L. Huggins and Jeffrey T. Huggins, 301 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $140,000.

Grennan Farms LLC to Michael Grennan and Thomas Grennan, one parcel in Nelson Township: 15-07-20-400-004, $0.

Deeds in Trust

Annette Marie Swift and Annette M. Swift to Annette M. Swift, trustee, and Annette M. Swift Trust, 1037 Long St., Dixon, and 1221 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees Deeds

Larry G. Mccormick, trustee, Larry Mccormick Living Trust, and Mary R. Mccormick Living Trust to Scott A. Welty and Joy M. Welty, 1654 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, and 1656 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $11,750.

Carson Cradduck, trustee, Carson Lee Cradduck County Land Trust, Chantel C. Jones, trustee, and Chantel C. Jones Revocable Trust to First Mid Wealth Management Company Trustee and Howard R. Hayes Trust, one parcel in Willow Creek Township: 21-12-20-300-014, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Kevyn R. Eckstrom to Village Of Albany, two parcels on Fourth Avenue North, Albany: 06-24-459-009 and 06-25-201-027, $0.

Robert J. Dorathy to Quinn Sutter, 5102 Anne St., Galt, $130,000.

Bonnie L. Anderson and Larry D. Anderson to Nels R. Miller, 101 W. Market St., Tampico, $175,000.

Daniel H. Wierenga and Kelley F. Wierenga to Jeffry N. Brondyke and Miyesca C. Brondyke, 1018 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $31,000.

Nicole M. Hibbard to Lauren Metzler, 309 E. 11th St., Sterling, $180,000.

James E. Conklen and Connie D. Conklen to Jenna A. Valdivia, 512 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $76,000.

Dianna Folkers to Teresa M. Ortiz, 2406A Coventry Court, Sterling, $129,900.

Michael Terry and Christine Terry to Wendall Shrock and Melissa Shrock, 5626 Luther Road, Tampico, $248,500.

Jack L. Halverson to Timothy J. Vegter Trust and Jill R. Vegter Trust, two parcels on Damen Road, Morrison: 08-01-402-001 and 08-02-100-001, $3,623,136.

Matthew Vegter and Natalie Vegter to Betty L. Warkins Trust, two parcels on Wayne Road, Morrison: 15-05-100-005 and 15-05-300-002, $1,565,360.

Jack L. Halverson to Matthew John Vegter and Natalie Joan Hobt Vegter, two parcels on Ward Road, Morrison, 08-02-100-001 and 08-02-200-003, $1,540,000.

Vincent R. Zuidema to Vincent R. Zuidema and Sheila F. Zuidema, 301 Maple Ave., Morrison, $0.

Mary J. Norberg, formerly known as Mary J. Sigel, to Lee S. Wilson and Joann A. Wilson, 110 S. Benton St., Tampico, $44,000.

John P. Hickey Jr. to William R. Shirk, trustee, and Morrison Main Street Land Trust 1, 1705 19th Ave., Sterling, $107,000.

Tonya J. Shuman to Adam Anderson and Kristen N. Anderson, 2100 E. 41st St., Sterling, $385,000.

Marell R. Virtue to Addisen Thayer, 1302 15th Ave., Sterling, $80,000.

Bate Limited Partnership to Marcia L. Ennis and Sharon M. Hoover, seven parcels in Fenton Township: 14-27-300-005, 14-33-400-005, 14-34-100-002, 14-34-100-003, 14-34-100-005, 14-34-300-006 and 14-34-300-008, $0.

Quit Claim Deeds

Brian Jones to Abigail L. Jones, 408 14th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Drew Temple to Michael A. Anderson, 10619 Springhill Road, Erie, $0.

Kevin J. Kuehl to Kevin J. Kuehl and Shari L. Kuehl, 403 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Michael J. Stern to Mary A. Stern, 1508 Locust St., Sterling, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Lori L. Marburger Family Trust to Mark E. Musselman and Joy L. Musselman, 16734 Hunters Ridge Road, Fulton, $410,000.

Valerie J. Dykhuizen, trustee, Dykhuizen Family Trust and Brent P. Dykhuizen, trustee, to Gail T. Young and Myles C. Young, one parcel on Erie Road, Erie, 20-08-300-002, $194,555.

Jane A. Pendgraft Trust and Janet Dowding, trustee, to Louis Segneri and Mary Ellen Segneri, 1411 1/2 20th St., Sterling, $180,000.

Karen S. Palmer, trustee, Stanley N. Rasmussen, trustee, Gary H. Rasmussen, trustee, and Howard E. Rasmussen Trust to Dlk Funding LLC, three parcels on Coleta Road, Sterling: 04-28-200-001, 04-28-200-004 and 04-28-200-005, $1,925,000.

Verda M. Wolf Trust and Randy W. Wolf, trustee, to Dale T. Pierce and Darrian Pierce, three parcels on Jersey Road, Erie: 19-22-300-006, 19-27-100-001 and 19-28-200-004, $200,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Robert H. Babbitt and Claire L. Babbitt to Randy Horner, 1255 E. Kysor Drive, Byron, $175,000.

Richard Hord and Kristia Hord to Jennifer Ann McLaughlin and Johnathan Veenstra, 9263 N. Columbine Road, Forreston, $315,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Trinity F. Keck and Maxwell D. Dixon, 1112 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $279,515.

Dino Corsolini and Valorie Corsolini to Emilia Krol, 8634 N. Kilbuck Road, Monroe Center, $572,500.

Jessica L. Watson and Jeffrey D. Watson to Constellation Energy Generation LLC, 4314 N. Black Walnut Rd, Byron, $550,000.

Antonio Zamora to Ecitra Investment Corporation Of City Of Dixon, 306 Platte Drive, Dixon, $1,500.

The Cal Group Inc. and Cal Group Inc. to Next Landscaping LLC, 113 N. Green Ave., Polo, $8,000.

Allen Christianson and Jennifer Christianson, 4252 N. Black Walnut Road, Byron, to Constellation Energy Generation LLC, $1,400,000.

Moutrie Salter and Peggy Salter to Lisa Rittmeyer, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-33-276-009, $45,000.

Brian P. Bull to John T Wells, Diane S. Wells, John B. Wells and Ashtin Wells, 2068 N. Leaf River Rd. Mt. Morris, and one parcel in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-478-015, $58,000.

Maurice Kennedy and Janet K. Jensen to State Of Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Dement Township: 25-20-200-004, $4,500.

Ronda Lynn Lindsay, Christopher Eugene Myers and Sheila Eileen Piper to Brian R. Chapa, 503 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $145,000.

Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC to Derek Olson, 710 N. 7th St., Rochelle, $135,000.

Robert D. Rogers and Ronette M. Moore to James C. Dixon, trustee, and James C. Dixon Rev Tr, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-24-100-013, $610,000.

Barbara L. Freeman and Garald A. Freeman, deceased, to Barbara Lee Freeman, trustee, and Barbara Lee Freeman Lv Tr, 1100 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $0.

Joshua J. Greenfield to Joshua J. Greenfield, trustee, and Joshua J. Greenfield Tr, 608 S. 5th Ave., Forreston, $0.

Christopher J. Head, Peggy Kruger-Head, Peggy Kruger Head and Peggy E. Kruger to Kelly Johnson and Victor Johnson, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-15-479-010, $43,500.

Benjamin R. Faivre and Heather J. Faivre to Edward M. Tyne and Kay Francis Tyne, one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-10-300-007, $921,214.

Janash Investments LLC to Brooklynn Salliane Hollis, one parcel in Byron Township: 04-14-400-004, $635,760.

Robert E. Genrich and Heather R. Genrich to Leonard L. Barnhart and Michael Barnhart, four parcels in Marion Township: 10-01-381-010, 10-01-381-011, 10-01-381-012, 10-01-381-013, $54,000.

Beachdreamers LLC to Angie Adams and Brian Ehlert, 130 W. 2nd St., Byron, $134,000.

Kevin M. Rogers to Silver Ridge Reserve LLC, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-20-400-027, $235,000.

Rodney J. Jackson to Javier Montoya and Emily M. Montoya, 5806 S. Indian Trl, Rochelle, $330,000.

Askvig Boys Construction LLC to Fabiola Gonzalez Cano, 1055 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $249,900.

Lazardo D. Contreras, Elfida M. Contreras, deceased, and Maria Leonor Ramirez to Brian Bailey, 865 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $67,753.

Quit Claim Deeds

Bnsf Railway Company, Burlington Northern And Santa Fe Railway Company and Burlington Northern Railroad Company to city of Oregon, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, 16-03-500-002, $5,000.

Jennifer D. Bunger to Brent M. Bunger, one parcel in Lafayette Township: 23-05-100-016, $0.

Jennifer D. Bunger and Jennie Bunger to Brent M. Bunger and Brent Bunger, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-27-400-003 and 16-27-400-004, $0.

Brent M. Bunger to Jennifer Dawn Bunger, 5436 E. Flagg Rd, Ashton, $0.

Adlai R. Schaefer and Theresa L. Schaefer to Theresa L. Schaefer, trustee, Theresa L. Schaefer Tr, Adlai R. Schaefer, trustee, and Adlai R. Schaefer Tr, 603 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $0.

Adlai R. Schaefer and Theresa L. Schaefer to Theresa L. Schaefer, trustee, Theresa L. Schaefer Tr, Adlai R. Schaefer, trustee, and Adlai R. Schaefer Tr, 1211 Sunset Ter, Rochelle, $0.

Giuseppe Alfano and Peter Alfano to Antonino Alfano, No parcel information: 16-04-451-001, $0.

David F. Cornett and Tisha J. Cornett to Melissa Elliott and Andrzejek Barnhart, 4940 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $375,000.

Barbara J. Finocchio to Samuel D. Finocchio and Barbara J. Finocchio, 122 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $0.

Jenelle L. Jones to Jem Property Agreements LLC, 208 S. 8th St., Rochelle, $0.

Jenelle L. Jones to Jem Property Agreements LLC, 307 E. Riverview Drive, Byron, $0.

Maria Vazquez to Lazaro D. Contreras, 865 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustee Deeds

Judith K. Watson, trustee, Judith K. Watson Trust, to Jeffrey D. Watson and Jessica L. Watson, 4314 N. Black Walnut Rd, Byron, $125,000.

Nicole S. Considine, trustee, Sean R. Considine, trustee, and Nicole S. Considine Tr to State Of Illinois Department of Transportation, 705 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $351.

Terry L. Travis, trustee, Harry A. Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830013 and Martha R. Travis Irrevocable Standby Tr0830014 to Randy S. Travis, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-13-100-002, $83,331.

Jane L. Bruce, trustee, and Jane L. Bruce Tr2024 to Bryan Heather and Jennifer Heather, 311 W. Wayne St., Polo,, $148,400.

Mary Ann Ankney, trustee, Bfg Tr596 and Jng Tr596 to Mary Ann Ankney, trustee, and Maga Tr1124, four parcels in Scott Township: 11-19-400-011, 11-20-300-001, 11-20-300-010 and 11-29-100-005, $0.

Mary Ann Ankney, trustee, and Jng Tr596 to Mary Ann Ankney, trustee, and Maga Family Tr1124, 6414 N Stillman Rd., Stillman Valley, and 10-19-300-012, $0.

Gary L. Irving, trustee, and Irving Family Tr907 to Joseph S. Irving and Angela Kaye Irving, 4162 S. Watertown Rd., Oregon, $135.000.

Robert A. Falk, trustee, and Robert A. Falk Tr2018 to Cathy L. Dean and Gary S. Dean, 6934 N. IL Rte 2, Oregon, $481,500.

Deeds in Trust

Todd J. Bauer and Roxanne L. Bauer to Todd James Bauer, trustee, Roxanne Lynn Bauer, trustee, and Todd & Roxanne Bauer Joint Rev Tr, 891 N. Etnyre Terrace, Oregon, $0.

Steven D. Stoner and Jamie L. Stoner to Steven D. Stoner Tr, Jamie L. Stoner Tr, Steven D. Stoner, trustee, and Jamie L. Stoner, trustee, one parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-06-400-001, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office