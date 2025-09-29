Voting open in Sauk Valley Favorite Farm Photo!

Now through October 7th vote for your Favorite Farm photo!
A special section of all the submitted photos will run on October 25th. The photo that receives the highest number of votes will be featured on the cover of the section.
Click here to VOTE NOW!
Thank you to our sponsors:
First National Bank of Amboy
Peabudy’s
Fidelity Bank
Agri-King
Leffelman & Associates
Sublette Farmers Elevator
Bradford Victor Adams
Country Financial - Larry Farley
Young’s Auction Service
Hugh Miller Insurance
Heritage Tractor
PLN Mutual Insurance
Rock River Lumber & Grain
Nash Bean and Ford
Community State Bank
AgPerspective Inc.