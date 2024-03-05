Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan puts up a shot against Lincoln in the class 3A super sectional Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 at LaSalle-Peru High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Freshman Ahmyrie McGowan, a 5-foot-10 forward, was the breakout star for Dixon girls basketball during its historic 2023-24 postseason run.

On Feb. 22, she totaled 12 points, 16 rebounds and five steals in the Duchesses’ 45-36 win over Kaneland in the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional championship. McGowan also contributed five points and 12 rebounds in a 51-47 win over Crystal Lake Central in the sectional semifinal Feb. 20.

McGowan has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for Feb. 19-25. She answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little better.

This season, your team won its first regional championship since 2003 and first sectional championship since 1990. What did those accomplishments mean to you and your team?

McGowan: As a freshman it was a huge personal and team goal to continue postseason. It gave me a huge amount of pride and success and motivates me to further advance in my future seasons as a Duchess.

What made this year’s team special?

McGowan: This year’s team was special because we all have a strong relationship on and off the court. These relationships contributed to players stepping into new roles that we needed for the team.

What do you feel is your biggest strength on and off the court?

McGowan: I feel my biggest strength on the court was rebounding and defense. My biggest strength off the court was my commitment. I made it a priority to watch film and learn different moves based on my competitors.

What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

McGowan: My favorite thing about basketball is good competition and building strong relationships with my teammates. Basketball has always been in my family, and I’ve really grown to love the sport.

Dixon’s Ahmyrie McGowan puts up a shot against LaSalle-Peru Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

What’s your favorite TV show?

McGowan: My favorite TV show to watch is “Outer Banks.”

What is your perfect meal?

McGowan: My perfect meal is steak tortas with rice.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

McGowan: I would like to have teleportation so that I can go visit anywhere in the world.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?

McGowan: My team has a pregame ritual in the locker room where we listen to songs by Drake, Beyonce and Natasha Bedingfield.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

McGowan: My go-to relaxing music would be a few songs by the artist SZA.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?

McGowan: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would travel to Jamaica. My family was born in Jamaica, and I would like to see the lifestyle there.

Who is your favorite professional sports team and athlete?

McGowan: My favorite professional sports team is the Los Angeles Lakers, and my favorite athlete is LeBron James.

You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?

McGowan: Maya Moore, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant. I picked these three because they all won championships in high school. The reason why I wear No. 23 is because of LeBron James and Maya Moore. All of these players were considered the best players in the league, and I look up to them as a basketball player with great basketball IQ.