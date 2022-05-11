Boys tennis: Fast start powers Dixon past Newman

DIXON – On a hot, humid mid-May day, the Dixon and Newman boys tennis teams faced off in a nonconference dual meet at Sauk Valley Community College.
As the temperature outside heated up into the 90-degree range, so did the Dukes’ rackets, seemingly.
After a 6-0, 6-1 Lucas Healy win over Logan Palmer in the No. 1 singles match, Dixon went on to sweep all three doubles matches, claiming a 4-1 win over the Comets.
At No. 1 doubles, Leith Elbzour and Owen Grot prevailed 6-3, 6-1 over Koda Brininger and Tyler Bonnell.
At No. 2 doubles, Grant Boss and Alex Ullrich took down James Rhodes and Griffin Moran 6-3, 6-4.
“I think we played really well today,” Boss said. “We started off pretty hot and we let them come back a little bit, but kind of found our groove towards the end.”
Ullrich added that he’s seen great improvement from their doubles team throughout the season.
“It was a little rough in the beginning [of the season], but now we’re playing really well,” he said. “Even if we lose, it was a really good match. We’re really working hard at practice.”
Landon Juckel and Damien Beck completed the doubles sweep in the No. 3 slot, winning 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 over Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington.
John Craft was the lone Newman winner, defeating Bashar Elbzour 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 at No. 2 singles in the longest match of the evening.
“I just had to block the noise out,” Craft said. “I just had to keep it cool, play my game. The kid, he could rally. I just had to return the ball and put it back in play.”
With sectionals coming up on May 20, Dixon and Newman players are trying to take advantage of every remaining regular-season match to get ready.
“I think we have [sectionals] in the back of our heads,” Craft said. “The record hasn’t been all too well, but some of our players, they’ve been ready to improve, ready to mount a run to end the season, and I think we’re going to head in pretty strong.”
Boss, a first-time sectional participant, is excited to compete in the postseason this year.
“I wasn’t in sectionals last year, so I’m kind of going in there just expecting whatever,” he said. “Hopefully I make it to state.”
Ullrich won’t play himself this year, as only two singles and two doubles teams from each team compete, but he expects his teammates who did to fare well.
“I’m not going to sectionals, but I think that they’re going to really do good in sectionals,” Ullrich said.