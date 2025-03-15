Eastland set for state championship with Chicago Hope Academy

Eastland’s Parker Krogman puts up a shot in the first half against Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 1A state championship

Eastland (34-4) vs. Chicago Hope Academy (27-7)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign

X (formerly Twitter) updates: @Drake_Lansman

Noteworthy: Eastland beat Hope 48-38 on Dec. 7 at its home shootout in the third game of the Cougars' season. The Eagles were then without Malik Meridy, who had 14 points in Hope’s state semifinal win.

“He’s a big body that can shoot,” Eastland coach Tyler Zumdahl said. “So, obviously, that just adds another element to them.”

About the Cougars: This is their first state championship appearance after taking fourth in 2010 and 2013 under Tony Dunlap. They have won 10 straight games after topping Peoria Christian 55-35 on Wednesday. Eastland shot 63% (24 of 38) in the win as Parker Krogman (9 of 10 FGs) scored 21 points, Adam Awender had 17 and Peyton Spears scored eight points with eight assists. Coach Zumdahl has called Spears one of the best on-ball defenders in the state.

Spears, Krogman and Awender all average around 15 points per game. Eastland likes to push the ball in transition but also can slow the game down and play more methodically with efficient scoring. Its defense has been at the center.

“I think we’ve got to do the same stuff we’ve done all year,” Krogman said. “We’ve got to defend, and we’ve just got to play our game.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Eastland’s Parker Krogman puts up a shot in the first half against Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

About the Eagles: Coached by Ronnie Fields, they finished third at state last season. They also took third in 2017 in their only other state appearance. Star point guard Tyjuan Hunter scored 17 points with 10 assists his last game in a 56-50 win over St. Anthony. He also hit a buzzer-beater from over 80 feet at halftime in the win. He averages around 23 points and five assists per game. Dominick Hale averaged 14.2 points per game. Jaiden Simmons, who is listed at 6-foot-5, is the team’s leading rebounder with almost 10 per game.

“We are trying to come back to Chicago with the state championship trophy,” Hunter said. “We have to keep fighting.”

Hope started slow its last game but built a 7-0 lead after one quarter and led 41-25 after three before St. Anthony cut into the deficit late. The Eagles shot 20 of 50 (40%) against St. Anthony and had eight different players score.