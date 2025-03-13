Eastland advances to 1A state title game against Chicago Hope Academy

Eastland celebrates celebrates the final seconds of their win over Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

CHAMPAIGN — Efficient on offense and smothering on defense, Eastland’s winning formula came through once again in a 55-35 win over Peoria Christian in Thursday’s Class 1A state semifinal matchup at State Farm Center.

The Cougars advance to their first state title game, where they will face Chicago Hope Academy in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship.

Parker Krogman went 9 of 10 from the field to score a game-high 21 points Thursday, Adam Awender had 17, and Peyton Spears had eight points and eight assists.

The Cougars (34-4) held the 3-point-happy Chargers (28-10) to 4 of 29 from deep in the win as Peoria Christian led for only 16 seconds in the first quarter before Eastland took control.

It was only the fourth time this season the Chargers were held to fewer than 50 points.

“Our defense really set the tone in that first half,” Eastland coach Tyler Zumdahl said. “Coming in, we knew how potent they were at the 3-point line.

“I thought guys were completely locked in to their assignments in the scouting report and made it really tough on them. We knew they were going to get 3-point shots up, we just had to make them difficult.”

At the perimeter, Eastland was ready for closeouts. Inside, the Cougars had nine blocks, including seven from Zy Haverland.

At the offensive end, the Cougars continued to be efficient. Eastland shot 24 of 38 from the field for 63%. The Chargers were 14 of 53 (26%).

With multiple Cougars capable of getting hot, it was Krogman’s night as the 6-foot-3 junior forward hit his first seven shots.

“That’s kind of the way the matchups went today,” Zumdahl said. “It’s just a credit to these guys' mindsets that they don’t care who gets the points. Wherever the advantage is, that’s where they’re looking to get the ball to.”

Eastland led 30-16 at halftime after a 17-4 advantage in the second quarter. PC’s leading scorer, Malachi Persinger was held scoreless in the half before finishing with 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting. Gavin Walder (4 of 11 FGs) also had 10 points for PC.

Eastland outscored the Chargers 40-20 in the paint and kept them from scoring in transition.

Eastland fans celebrate the Cougar’s win over Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Complementing one another on offense has been a strength for the Cougars, and Thursday was no different. Eastland was able to push the pace for fast breaks after a more methodical approach its past two games.

“We can play a lot of ways,” Awender said. “We can slow the game down, but if we need to, we can speed it up. We don’t have any trouble doing that, adapting to the other team.”

Eastland’s Adam Awender puts up a shot against Peoria Christian’s Jacob Walton Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Cougars are guaranteed to get their best finish as a program after placing fourth at state in 2010 and 2013 under Tony Dunlap. Eastland was 0-4 at state in two trips before Thursday’s win.

“It feels amazing,” Krogman said. “It means a lot, especially to give back to the community that’s given so much to us.”

Eastland’s student section was appropriately dressed in orange at the Illini’s arena. The only small-town school at state, the Cougars will have another matchup with Chicago Hope’s Eagles (27-7), who are coached by Ronnie Fields. Eastland beat Hope 48-38 on Dec. 7 at its home shootout.

“That game was a long time ago. Obviously, they are playing well,” Zumdahl said of Hope. “Their athleticism and ability to pressure; we kind of saw how they took St. Anthony out of their offensive rhythm today. We’re going to have to be really fundamentally sound.”

Eastland’s Parker Krogman puts up a shot in the first half against Peoria Christian Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hope beat St. Anthony 56-50 on Thursday behind 17 points and 10 assists from junior point guard Tyjuan Hunter. Malik Meridy, who did not play in the game against Eastland, had 14 points.

“He’s a big body that can shoot,” Zumdahl said. “So, obviously, that just adds another element to them.”

Facing a familiar opponent, Eastland’s approach remains the same.

“I think we’ve got to do the same stuff we’ve done all year,” Krogman said. “We’ve got to defend, and we’ve just got to play our game.”