Sterling’s Brecken Peterson to play for third at state tennis: Friday Sauk Valley Media sports roundup

Boys tennis

IHSA state tennis meet: Sterling senior Brecken Peterson picked up a huge win on Friday before falling to undefeated two-time defending state singles champion Nicholas Patrick of Alleman, a Notre Dame commit. Peterson fell 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinal matchup, and will face fourth-seeded Dash Smith of Chicago University in the Class 1A third-place match on Saturday at Palatine High School. In his first match Friday Peterson beat Hinsdale South’s third-seeded Zeke Bisharat 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Boys track and field

Class 2A state meet: Sterling advanced individuals to Saturday’s Class 2A track and field state finals in five events, led by Dale Johnson in the 1,600 and the 3,200 that will be run Saturday. Also advancing for Sterling were Aalin Schmidt (3200), Andre Klaver (high jump), Kaedon Phillips (high jump), Joseph Holcomb (200), and the 4x400 relay of Jordan Britt, Aiden Lacy, Maurice Delacruz, and Quincy Maas.

Johnson had the second best time in the 1,600 prelims, clocking a season-best time of 4:18.60. Sterling’s 4x400 clocked a 3:24.41, third-best in the prelims. In the high jump, Phillips and Klaver both hit 1.88 meters. Holcomb’s time of 22.04 was ninth-best in the 200 prelims.

Softball

Sterling’s Stingley voted Big 6 MVP: The All-Western Big 6 Conference softball team was recently announced, and Sterling senior Sienna Stingley was voted MVP of the league by the coaches. Also joining her on the first team for Sterling were senior infielder Ady Waldschmidt and junior utility player Kaity Taylor. Senior outfielder Olivia Melcher earned second team recognition for the Golden Warriors, and honorable mention selections included sophomores Mya Lira and Lily Cantu, and freshman Layla Wright.

Baseball

Sterling’s Polson named to Big 6 second team: Senior utility player Garrett Polson was voted to the All-Western Big 6 Conference second team for Sterling, and junior infielder Drew Nettleton earned honorable mention for the Golden Warriors.

Girls soccer

Sterling’s Blocks earn Big 6 recognition: Senior defender Lelaina Block was voted to the All-Western Big 6 Conference second team for the Golden Warriors, and her sophomore sister midfielder Delia Block earned honorable mention.