Six Sterling seniors sign National Letters of Intent

Sterling's Cale Ledergerber poses for a picture after signing to football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville April 24 at the Sterling Schools Foundation building in Sterling. (Photo provided by Mim Ledergerber)

Six Sterling seniors signed their National Letters of Intent April 24 at the Sterling Schools Foundation building in Sterling.

Fellow senior Andre Klaver announced his commitment to play basketball at Maryville University the same day via Twitter.

Below is the list of signees from Wednesday:

Cale Ledergerber - University of Wisconsin-Platteville football

Mason Emin - Monmouth College football

Kendric Muhammad - North Central College football

Isaiah Mendoza - North Central College football

Kirra Gibson - Sauk Valley Community College women’s basketball

Kyle Knutsen - Concordia University Chicago football, track & field and choir