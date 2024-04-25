Six Sterling seniors sign National Letters of Intent

Six Sterling seniors signed their National Letters of Intent April 24 at the Sterling Schools Foundation building in Sterling.
Fellow senior Andre Klaver announced his commitment to play basketball at Maryville University the same day via Twitter.
Below is the list of signees from Wednesday:
Cale Ledergerber - University of Wisconsin-Platteville football
Mason Emin - Monmouth College football
Kendric Muhammad - North Central College football
Isaiah Mendoza - North Central College football
Kirra Gibson - Sauk Valley Community College women’s basketball
Kyle Knutsen - Concordia University Chicago football, track & field and choir