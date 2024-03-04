Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop named first-team all-state: SVM SportShorts for Monday, March 4

Morrison girls basketball junior Veltrop makes school history as Class 2A First-Team All-State selection

Last week, Morrison junior Camryn Veltrop became the first girls basketball player in school history to be named first-team all-state. Veltrop was awarded the honor by both the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Camryn surpassed older sister Shelby to became the program’s all-time leading scorer Feb. 5 in the regular-season finale vs. Erie-Prophetstown. She has over 1,400 career points ahead of her senior year.

Local wrestlers receive Big Northern Conference honors

Dixon’s Jack Ragan (106), Will Howell (220), Steven Kitzman (175), Cade Hey (150), Jayce Kastner (165), Jayden Weidman (144) and Ayden Rowley (120) were named to the BNC all-conference team last month. Gavin Kramer (132) was an honorable mention pick for the Dukes.

Rock Falls’ Logan Thome (126), Adan Oquendo (132) and Logan Williamson (138) were also named to the all-conference team. Josiah Tarbill (120) was an honorable mention pick for the Rockets.

Oregon had several honorees as well, with Anthony Bauer (157), Quentin Berry (190), Nelson Benesh (113), Jackson Glendenning (165), Preston LaBay (126) and Landen Elder (215) making the team. Ethan Mowry (150) was an honorable mention pick for the Hawks.

Former Erie-Prophetstown all-state RB/LB wins Central College award

Prophetstown High School graduate and Central College freshman Jase Grunder was awarded his first varsity letter for the past NCAA Division III football season with the Dutch. Grunder was recognized at the Central College football awards banquet last month. In 2023, he rushed 18 times for 80 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Dixon girls bowling honors top performers

The Dixon girls bowling team held its end-of-the-season awards banquet on Feb. 27.

Autumn Swift was recognized as the team MVP. She also earned the high-varsity series of the season award with a 644. Madolynn Kirby earned the varsity high game award (264) and most improved distinction (+38 pins). Madelynn Bird was named Rookie of the Year. Joslyn Landis had the high game (153) and series (383) for the JV team.

Senior bowling

The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers hit the lanes at Plum Hollow in Dixon every Tuesday and Thursday morning throughout February.

Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 187 game 497 series; Jan Kuepker 137, 329; Connie Bontz 153, 412; Ken Masters 226, 540; David Bucher 173, 452; Ron Meagher 200, 528; Steve Byars 211, 521; Phil Mercer 130, 331; Chico Contreras 184, 515; Doug Near 160, 422; Ken Couperus 223, 615; Ron Odenthal 196, 488; Anita Dunphy 155, 430; Jeff Reglin 197, 447; Dan Dunphy 226, 601; Cruz Rivera 185, 515; Ron Erickson 226, 661; Jim Shuman 179, 468; Mike Imel 137, 369; Chris Steder 167, 414; Barb Jacobs 177, 489; Dee Szymanski 134, 348; Dave Jacobs 205, 587; Charlie Werner 170, 444; Dick Janssen 213, 546; LaVerne Woesner 225, 569; Bob Joyce 246, 553; Jay Wolfe 142, 337.