Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Camryn Veltrop

Junior post Camryn Veltrop has been a force inside the paint and a defensive anchor for the 18-13 Morrison girls basketball team this season.

In a Jan. 17 win over Oregon, Veltrop totaled 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks. The next day, in a close loss to Riverdale, she scored 22 points.

Veltrop has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for Jan. 15-21, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit better.

What have been the keys to your team’s success this season?

Veltrop: The key to our team’s success this season is our experience and hard work in practice and in games.

What goals have you set for the rest of this season for yourself? For the team?

Veltrop: My goal for the rest of this season is to continue to do the best I can to help my team in any way possible. The goal for our team is to try to play well these last couple games and go into the postseason with some momentum.

What do you feel is your biggest strength on and off the court?

Veltrop: One of my biggest strengths is my composure. I try my best to be calm and respectful on and off the court at all times!

What’s your favorite memory of Morrison basketball?

Veltrop: My favorite memory was when we won the Pearl City tournament last season and the Warren tournament the year before.

What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

Veltrop: My favorite thing about basketball is being on a team with such amazing girls. I’ve made so many friends and good relationships through this sport.

What’s your favorite movie? TV show?

Veltrop: My favorite movie is “The Blindside” and my favorite show is “The Walking Dead.”

What is your perfect meal?

Veltrop: My perfect meal is fettuccine alfredo from Olive Garden with a Dr. Pepper.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Veltrop: I would want to fly because I would be able to get places quickly and travel the world easily.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?

Veltrop: My go-to hype music before games is anything by Drake or Kanye.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Veltrop: I don’t really listen to music when I am relaxing.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?

Veltrop: If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Australia to see the various types of animals there!

What is your favorite professional sports team? Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Veltrop: My favorite professional athlete would be Aliyah Boston, who plays on the Indiana Fever.

You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?

Veltrop: The three players I would have dinner with would be Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Aliyah Boston. I would talk to MJ because it would be great to talk to the greatest basketball player of all time. I would talk to Kobe because a lot of people compare him to MJ, and he is also considered one of the best players of all time. If I could talk to Aliyah Boston, I would ask her what it was like to play at South Carolina and be coached by Dawn Staley.