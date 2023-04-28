SVM track & field roundup: Oregon girls finish 4th in Winnebago

The Oregon girls track & field team finished fourth at the eight-team Winnebago Invite on Thursday, scoring 95.5 points to finish behind Guilford (166), Rockford Christian (121) and the host Indians (118).
Sonya Plescia won the pole vault (2.85 meters) and Hadley Lutz took the long jump (5.10 meters) to lead the Hawks. Lutz also ran on three top-four relays; she teamed with Ava Wight, Lexi Ebert and Miranda Ciesiel to take third in the 4x200 (1:51.98) and fourth in the 4x100 (52.47 seconds), and joined Plescia, Jennica Ciesiel and Skylar Bishop to place third in the 4x400 (4:20.79).
Jennica Ciesiel teamed with Ellen Hodson, Gabriele Hoyle and Deleanah Koertner for a runner-up finish in the 4x800 (11:32.43), and added a third in the high jump (1.47 meters); Bishop finished fourth (1.37 meters).
Sophia Stender (16.97 seconds) and Rylie Robertson (17.19 seconds) finished 3-4 in the 100 hurdles and 4-5 in the 300 hurdles (Stender 54.30, Robertson 55.79). Wight added a fourth in the triple jump (9.68 meters).
Riverdale Senior Night: Fulton took the title with 81 points, while Riverdale was second (47) and Morrison finished third (21) in Port Byron.
Emery Wherry was part of four wins for the Steamers, taking the 100 hurdles (17.03 seconds), 300 hurdles (54.14 seconds) and triple jump (9.62 meters), and teaming with Brooklyn Thoms, Paige Cramer and Miraya Pessman to win the 4x100 relay (53.40 seconds).
Pessman and Cramer were each part of two more wins and a runner-up finish. Pessman won the 100 (13.27 seconds) and took second in the long jump (4.46 meters), while Cramer won the long jump (4.79 meters) and took second in the 100 (13.52 seconds). Pessman joined Thomas, Annaka Hacket and Grace Dykstra to win the 4x200 (1:51.08), and Cramer teamed with Olivia Knott, Hackett and Dykstra to win the 4x400 (4:33.03).
Paige Lower won the discus (24.86 meters) and was runner-up in the shot put (8.77 meters) for Fulton. Thoms took second in the 200 (28.16 seconds) and 100 hurdles (17.34), Knott was runner-up in the triple jump (9.30 meters), and Grace Bray finished second in the 300 hurdles (57.49 seconds) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.68).
Kali Brewer, Nelly Preston, Knott and Jasmine Moreland clocked a 12:33.02 for the Steamers as the only team in the 4x800 relay.
Emma Christin won the 1,600 (6:36.36) and was the only runner in the 3,200 (14:32.68) to lead Morrison, while Erika King won the 800 (2:32.79) and took third in both the 200 (29.77 seconds) and 400 (1:09.54). Kelsey Gibbs added a third in the shot put (8.13 meters).
Du-Pec Invite: Milledgeville-Eastland edged out Amboy 170.5-164.5 to win the title at a seven-team meet hosted by Durand-Pecatonica.
Abi Sturrup was part of two wins and two runner-up finishes for the Missiles, winning the 400 (1:05.75) and taking second in the 100 (13.72 seconds) and 200 (29.40); she also teamed with Natalie Colehour, Olivia Schurman and Paige Joiner to win the 4x100 (55.08 seconds). Schurman and Colehour teamed with Macey Schryver and Lynn Stringini to win the 4x400 (4:47.72).
Quinc Haverland won the shot put (10.08 meters) and discus (34.83 meters), while Stringini finished first in the 300 hurdles (53.06 seconds) and second in the 100 hurdles (18.19 seconds). Kennedy Burkholder won the 1,600 (6:13.71) and was second in the 800 (2:58.78), Skyler Hartman took first in the 3,200 (14:44.33) and second in the 1,600 (6:41.25), and Trixie Carroll won the long jump (4.92 meters).
Schurman, Schryver, Joiner and Carroll ran to second in the 4x200 (1:58.00), and Audrey Sundquist, Deyanise Nieves, Arianna Bush and Violet Diehl were runners-up in the 4x800 (13:32.27) for Milledgeville-Eastland.
Bella Yanos was a triple-winner for the Clippers, winning the 100 (13.71 seconds) and 200 (28.42), and teaming with Jillian Anderson, Lexi Ketchum and Stephanie Nave to win the 4x200 (1:55.26); she also took third in the long jump (4.42 meters). Elly Jones was a double-winner, taking the 100 hurdles (17.55 seconds) and triple jump (10.10 meters) and adding a second in the long jump (4.61 meters).
Samantha Nauman added a win in the 800 (2:52.33) and a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (57.11), while Anderson tied for the win in the high jump (1.42 meters). Grace Althaus placed second in the 400 (1:10.17), and Ketchum added a third in the high jump (1.37 meters).
Boys track & field
Riverdale Senior Night: The Rams won at home with 64 points to top Fulton (49) and Morrison (42).
Lukas Schroeder and Daniel Holman each had a win and a runner-up finish for the Steamers. Schroeder won the high jump (1.73 meters) and placed second in the triple jump (5.79 meters), while Holman won the discus (32.51 meters) and took second in the shot put (11.28 meters). Braiden Damhoff won the shot put (13.95 meters), and Landen Leu took finished first in the 400 (58.09 seconds).
Klayton Schipper was second in the 100 (12.19 seconds), and teamed with Jace Smith, Carson Wherry and Daken Pessman to run to second in the 4x200 (1:34.42). Smith, Pessman and Wherry were joined by CJ Struckman to take second in the 4x100 (45.61 seconds), while Josiah Heald was runner-up in the discus (30.58 meters) and Joel Ford placed second in the triple jump (10.93 meters) for Fulton.
Levi Milder led Morrison with wins in the 100 (11.74 seconds) and 200 (23.87), and also teamed with Zach Milder and Brady Anderson to win a pair of relays. Chase Newman joined them in the 4x100 (45.02 seconds), and Logan Baker ran with them in the 4x200 (1:35.54). Zach Milder, Baker, Newman and Anderson teamed up to win the 4x400 (3:34.60).
Zach Milder and teammate Daeshaun McQueen tied for second in the high jump (1.68 meters), and Karder White was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (18.65 seconds) for the Mustangs.