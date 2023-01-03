January 02, 2023
SVM area roundup: Sterling boys bowling tops Dixon at Plum Hollow

By Dan Wussow
Sterling’s Tristan Oelrichs fires his ball down the all against Dixon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Sterling’s Tristan Oelrichs fires his ball down the all against Dixon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Sterling boys bowling team defeated Dixon 3,252 to 3,040 Monday evening at Plum Hollow, led by Mikah Hernandez’s 621 series (258, 138, 225).

Dylan Doss rolled a 565 as the second-best Golden Warrior, Shea Hanson bowled a 539 and Tristan Oelrichs chipped in a 532.

Brenden Stanley tallied 522 and Bryce Kooy added a 473 for Sterling.

Clark Bonnewell paced Dixon with a 697 series (245, 212, 240), and Wyatt Miller was second-best with a 513.

Cody Geil totaled 487, Owen Haverland tallied 463, David Laird recorded a 442 and Sam Gingras added a 438 for the Dukes.

