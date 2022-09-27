SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Mason Weigle

Mason Weigle has been one of several Dixon golfers to earn medalist honors this season, but he has been coming on strong as the Dukes approach the postseason. Wegle tied for the top score at the Salley Wessel Invite in Mt. Morrison on Sept. 17 and was awarded second place; he’s also been the one of the top Dixon golfers in several of their recent Big Northern Conference meets.
Weigle has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What was the key to your strong round at the Wessels Invite last weekend?
Weigle: Putting was definitely the key to my round; I did not have any three-putts, and I did not miss any within 5 feet.
What part of your game has been working really well as the season goes on?
Weigle: My wedges from 50-120 yards out have been working pretty well so far this season, and my putting has been there as well.
What goals do you have now that the postseason is almost here?
Weigle: I would love to make it to sectionals as a team, I think that would be super fun. Personally, I would like to make it to state this year.
How does your focus change now to achieve those postseason goals?
Weigle: My focus shifts and I work on making sure my swing is in the right place and making sure I’m in the right mindset leading up to regionals. Being able to remain confident over the ball is a huge part of the game.
What’s your favorite memory as a Dixon golfer?
Weigle: Last year at regionals playing so well and finding out that my teammates also played well was a treat. I’m hoping to relive that this year at regionals.