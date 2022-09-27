SVM Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Mason Weigle

Dixon’s Mason Weigle, seen here at last year's sectional meet, was voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week. The junior was runner-up at the Salley Wessels Invite on Saturday in Mt. Morris, shooting a 79 to tie the medalist; he was awarded second place. He shot a 43 in a Big Northern dual win over Genoa-Kingston on Sept. 14. He tied teammate Alex Harrison as medalist in a BNC dual win over Oregon on Sept. 13, shooting a 38. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)