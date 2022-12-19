COVID-19 cases increase across Lee, Whiteside counties

Coronavirus cases are continuing to increase across Lee and Whiteside counties, which are both at high risk for virus spread.

Ogle and Carroll counties are at medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

Whiteside County had 128 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 85 cases the week before.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 7.99% from 12.87%, and the case rate is 231.99 per 100,000 people. There were six new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 111 cases, compared with 69 cases the week prior and is at a 7.47% positivity rate, from 5.22%. The case rate is 325.55 per 100,000 people, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 60 cases across the week compared with 96, with a positivity rate of 10.33%, from 10.07%. The case rate is 118.48 per 100,000 people, and there were nine new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 17 cases, compared with 16 cases the previous week, and a positivity rate of 18.75%, from 18.18%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging safety precautions as COVID-19, the flu, RSV and other illnesses are spreading.

“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 43 counties that are now at a high risk,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind Illinoisians that these elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections, increased hospitalizations and limited hospital beds. I strongly recommend all Illinoisians take preventative steps to protect themselves and their family and friends, especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65.”

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible