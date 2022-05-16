Sauk Valley counties reach medium risk for COVID-19 spread, cases continue to rise

Three Sauk Valley counties have risen to medium risk for coronavirus community spread as the uptick in cases continues in the region.

Whiteside County had 146 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 100 cases 2 weeks ago.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days is at 11.11% from 6.32% and the case rate is 264.61 per 100,000 people. There were four new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 75 cases, compared to 69 cases 2 weeks ago and is at a 7% positivity rate, up from 6.93%. The case rate is 219.97 per 100,000 people, and there were three new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 102 cases across the week compared to 68, with a positivity rate of 9.04%, up from 7.5%,. The case rate is 201.41 per 100,000 people, and there were five new hospitalizations.

Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties are designated at medium risk for COVID-19 spread.

Carroll County, which is listed as low risk for COVID-19 spread, reported 14 cases, and a positivity rate of 14.29%, from 8.91%.

At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors to protect those at high risk for severe illness from a COVID infection including adults older than 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and the immunocompromised; socializing outdoors if possible and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor settings; getting tested before attending a family or public event; contacting your doctor to get treatment for COVID if you are diagnosed, and getting any COVID-19 vaccine boosters that you are eligible for.

Illinois COVID-19 cases have been rising during the last few weeks, the highest levels of cases and hospitalizations since February.



