Whiteside, Ogle counties see uptick in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases remain low across the Sauk Valley, but Whiteside and Ogle counties have seen an increase during the week.

Whiteside County had 30 cases during the last 7 days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 12 cases the week prior.

The positivity rate for the last 7 days rose to 1.51% from 0.83% and the case rate is 30.81 per 100,000 people. There was one hospitalization, compared to two last week.

Lee County had fewer than 10 cases, compared to 12 cases the previous week and is at a 0.75% positivity rate, down from 0.85%. The case rate is 20.53 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Ogle County had 47 cases across the week compared to 13 the week before, with a positivity rate of 2.21%, up from 1.87%,. The case rate is 77.01 per 100,000 people, and there was one new hospitalization.

Carroll County reported fewer than 10 cases, and a positivity rate of 0.37%, from 0.83%.

All Sauk Valley counties are listed as low risk for transmission.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.9%.

Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region, which is down to 28 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.