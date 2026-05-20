Call for entries announced for Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 18th annual Juried Art Exhibit

Guests at a Woodlawn Arts Academy art exhibit opening view the artwork and visit with artists. The Academy is currently calling for entries for its 2026 Juried Art Exhibit, co-presented by Sauk Valley Community College. Entries are due July 13, and the exhibit opens Aug. 21. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Cash prizes are up for grabs for the winners of Woodlawn Arts Academy’s 18th annual Juried Art Exhibit.

The academy in Sterling is accepting fine art and photography entries from adults, as well as children in kindergarten through 12th grade. The art exhibit is co-presented by Sauk Valley Community College.

Applications are available on the academy’s website at woodlawnartsacademy.com or in person at the academy, located at 3807 Woodlawn Road. Entries are due July 13, along with a fee of $10 an entry for the adult exhibit and $5 an entry for the children’s exhibit. Notices of acceptance will be given no later than July 27.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception for the exhibit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21.

Many of the artists will be present, and artwork will be on display in the halls and lounge at the academy, and refreshments will be available.

Awards, including the juror’s picks and People’s Choice for Best of Show, voted by the public during the beginning of the reception, will be announced and prizes awarded at 6 p.m. Artwork will remain on display through Nov. 13, and the exhibit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is a partner agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Programs are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

During the year, the Academy presents three other exhibits. Watch woodlawnartsacademy.com and the academy’s program guide for information on upcoming exhibits.