Coal City Theatre department wins Best Production honor for performance of “Frozen”

The cast of the Coal City Theatre Department’s spring 2026 production of "Frozen: The Broadway Musical" was recognized at an all-school assembly on Tuesday, May 19, for its selection as Best Production in the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards [IHSMTA] presented by Broadway in Chicago. The awards recognize excellence in high school musical theater by celebrating outstanding performances by actors and actresses, ensembles, directors and students working behind the scenes on their school productions. The award for Best Production highlights the overall production considering all the above elements. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City High School Theatre Department’s performance of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” has been named the Best Production at the 2026 Illinois High School Theatre Awards presented by Broadway in Chicago.

According to a Tuesday news release, 95 Illinois high schools participated in the program, which serves to recognize excellence in high school musical theater by celebrating outstanding performances by actors and actresses, ensembles, directors, and students working behind the scenes.

This is the Coal City Theatre Department’s fifth consecutive nomination, and its first win.

Adjudicators assigned by Broadway in Chicago evaluated the show by attending two separate showings, and said the show’s execution was flawless and imaginative.

“It was clear every single detail had been thought about down to the level of frost on Anna. This show was the work of many, many people on a team at the top of their game, and the cohesive vision they followed was at the level of a professional production,” said the adjudicators.

Director Jack Micetich said he’s incredibly proud of his team and the students who carry out the administration. He also commended the administration, theater families, and the greater community.

“It means community, it means everyone coming together, and I want to thank our community who show up over and over to support these students, and to support our program,” Micetich said to a packed audience at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse.

Since joining the program in 2014, Coal City has earned 29 total nominations, the second highest among participating schools.

“We went into this season with the objective of bringing joy to our audiences and having fun in the process, and that is what we did,” Micetich said. “Receiving this award only adds to the joy and fun of a season that was filled with hard work, heart, and unforgettable moments. I am so incredibly proud of everyone involved.”

Coal City has had 10 nominations for Best Performance by an Actor and five nominations for Best Performance by an Actress, including this year’s selection of Olivia Sage as one of the 12 best female performers on an Illinois high school stage in her role as Elsa.

Sag said she enjoyed being part of the program, which includes a chance to work with a member of the North American tour of “Les Misérables”, and an audition in front of a panel of theater professionals.

“We are so incredibly proud of Olivia. It has been a pleasure to watch her grow and blossom into an amazing performer, and to see her hard work pay off in such a meaningful way. She has been a wonderful part of our program, and with her graduation, she will be truly missed.” Micetich said.