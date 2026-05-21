Loch Countryside Kennel celebrates 15 years in Peru

Laura Loch, the owner and operator of Loch Countryside Kennel is hosting a 15-year anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the kennel, rain or shine. (Photo Provided By Laura Loch)

Laura Loch never planned on being an integral part of the Illinois Valley, but after 15 years of helping residents and their “fur babies,” she’s happy to celebrate with the community.

The Loch Countryside Kennel is welcoming all to a 15-year anniversary celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, complete with a live, radio remote broadcast from WALLS 102, free food, giveaways, a special guest and an open house of the facility.

“I’ve bonded with my customers and their fur babies for 15 years, and I just wanted to show my appreciation,” Loch said. “It is extremely rewarding what I do.”

Loch has run the kennel by herself for 15 years, building it up to include 22 indoor and outdoor kennels and a play yard for the animals.

Loch’s anniversary celebration represents the culmination of years of effort born of a love for the animals people entrust to the kennel.

“I’ve always been very passionate about my love of animals in general,” she said. “That’s what it’s mostly about. I love animals and I’ve become very attached to my customers’ dogs and very friendly with their owners.”

The anniversary celebration is not exclusive to Loch’s loyal customers.

Attendees can tour the facility, participate in giveaways, including the grand prize giveaway of five free nights, enjoy the food and bring their own pet as long as it’s on a leash.

A special guest also will be in attendance at the anniversary celebration. Janeen Mennie of Neen’s Num Num Barkery will have all-natural peanut butter pet treats available for purchase.

The experience Loch cultivates for pets keeps customers coming back, earning her 11 awards for Best Pet Boarding in the Illinois Valley.

“Throughout the years, it’s special that customers care enough to vote for me,” Loch said. “They just keep coming back and they’re so happy with what I’ve done for them.”

The anniversary celebration will take place rain or shine.

The Loch Countryside Kennel is located at 3266 E 1st Rd. in Peru.

For information, visit the Loch Countryside Kennel website.