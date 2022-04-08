Legislative update lunch will be Tuesday

ROCK FALLS – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Legislative Update Lunch and Learn from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Candlelight Inn, 220 First Ave.

Registration was in advance.

Andrew Cunningham, manager of legislative relations for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and Ryan Gleason, manager of Great Lakes Region Office, will be sharing what is happening at the state and federal levels of government. Area legislators have also been invited to attend and provide insight from their perspectives.

For questions about the event, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.



